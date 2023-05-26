IMF says US interest rates need to stay higher to bring inflation down

2023-05-26 | 14:34
IMF says US interest rates need to stay higher to bring inflation down
IMF says US interest rates need to stay higher to bring inflation down

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said US interest rates will likely need to remain higher for longer to tame inflation, and Washington needs to tighten fiscal policy to bring down its federal debt.

The IMF in a statement issued after its "Article IV" review of US policies said that the US economy has proved resilient in the face of tighter monetary and fiscal policy, but this means that inflation has been more persistent than anticipated.
 
 
 

