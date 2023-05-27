Russia tells United States: don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments

World
2023-05-27 | 04:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia tells United States: don&#39;t lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Russia tells United States: don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments

Russia on Saturday dismissed criticism from U.S. President Joe Biden over Moscow's plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying Washington had for decades deployed just such nuclear weapons in Europe.

Russia said on Thursday it was pushing ahead with the first deployment of such weapons outside its borders since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the weapons were already on the move.

Biden said on Friday he had an "extremely negative" reaction to reports that Russia has moved ahead with a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The U.S. State Department denounced the Russian nuclear deployment plan.

"It is the sovereign right of Russia and Belarus to ensure their security by means we deem necessary amidst of a large-scale hybrid war unleashed by Washington against us," Russia's embassy in the United States said in a statement.

"The measures we undertake are fully consistent with our international legal obligations."

The United States has said the world faces the gravest nuclear danger since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis because of remarks by President Vladimir Putin during the Ukraine conflict, but Moscow says its position has been misinterpreted.

Putin, who has cast the Ukraine war as a battle for the survival of Russia against an aggressive West, has repeatedly warned that Russia, which has more nuclear weapons than any other country, will use all means to defend itself.

Tactical nuclear weapons are used for tactical gains on the battlefield, and are usually smaller in yield than the strategic nuclear weapons designed to destroy U.S., European or Russian cities.

The Russian Embassy called the U.S. criticism of Moscow's planned deployment hypocritical, saying that "before blaming others, Washington could use some introspection".

"The United States has been for decades maintaining a large arsenal of its nuclear weapons in Europe. Together with its NATO allies it participates in nuclear sharing arrangements and trains for scenarios of nuclear weapons use against our country."

The United States has deployed nuclear weapons in Western Europe since U.S. President Dwight D Eisenhower authorised their deployment in the Cold War as a counter to the perceived threat from the Soviet Union. The first U.S. nuclear weapons in Europe were deployed in Britain in 1954.

Much of the detail about the current U.S. deployment is classified, though the Federation of American Scientists says that the U.S. has 100 B61 tactical nuclear weapons deployed in Europe - in Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Reuters
 

World

Russia

US

Criticism

Joe Biden

Moscow

Tactical

Nuclear

Weapons

Belarus

Washington

Europe

LBCI Next
Iran says Ukraine president drone criticism a bid to secure more Western arms
Explosion damages Russian oil pipeline building near Belarus border - governor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

LBCI
World
2023-03-26

Ukraine slams Putin plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

LBCI
World
14:45

EU condemns Russian deal to station nuclear warheads in Belarus

LBCI
World
03:18

Explosion damages Russian oil pipeline building near Belarus border - governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:15

Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard

LBCI
World
07:12

NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia

LBCI
World
06:59

Pope Francis resumes audiences after fever

LBCI
World
05:59

China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis -special envoy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-27

Presidential vacancy will last for many months: MP Hamadeh to Asharq Al-Awsat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-27

Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

TikTok ban will benefit Meta, Google and Snap the most

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-17

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More