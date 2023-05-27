Poland to raise minimum wage twice in 2024, minister says

Poland to raise minimum wage twice in 2024, minister says
Poland to raise minimum wage twice in 2024, minister says

Poland plans to raise the minimum wage twice in 2024 to help people cope with high inflation, Family and Social Policy Minister Marlena Malag said, as the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party prepares for a parliamentary election later this year.

The cost of living has been growing significantly in recent months, with inflation in February reaching its highest in more than a quarter of a century at 18.4% year on year. In April inflation stood at 14.7%.

"The minimum wage next year will be above 4,200 zlotys ($1,015)," Malag was quoted as saying by state-controlled news agency PAP. She said that, like in 2023, next year the minimum wage will be raised in two steps - from Jan. 1 and July 1.

The minimum wage was raised to 3,490 zlotys from January 2023 and will be lifted to 3,600 zlotys from July.

The date for the election has not yet been set, but it is due in October or November.

Reuters
 

