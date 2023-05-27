News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia
World
2023-05-27 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia
NATO on Saturday urged Kosovo to dial down tensions with Serbia, a day after its government forcibly accessed municipal buildings to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas in the north of the country.
The resulting clashes on Friday between Kosovan police and protesters opposed to the ethnic Albanian mayors prompted Serbia to put its army on full combat alert and to move units closer to the border.
"We urge the institutions in Kosovo to de-escalate immediately and call on all parties to resolve the situation through dialogue," said Oana Lungescu, a spokeswoman for the transatlantic military alliance, in a Twitter post.
She said KFOR, the 3,800-strong NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, would remain vigilant.
Things were still tense in the north part of the country where heavily armed police forces in armoured vehicles were guarding municipality buildings.
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti defended police actions in escorting the new mayors the previous day.
"It is the right of those elected in democratic elections to assume office without threats or intimidation. It is also the right of citizens to be served by those elected officials," Kurti said on Twitter on Saturday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday criticized Kurti's government for its actions in the north, saying they "unnecessarily escalated tensions, (were) undermining our efforts to help normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia and will have consequences for our bilateral relations with Kosovo."
Almost a decade after the end of a war there, Serbs in Kosovo's northern region do not accept Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia and still see Belgrade as their capital.
Ethnic Albanians form more than 90% of the population in Kosovo, with Serbs only the majority in the northern region.
Reuters
World
NATO
Kosovo
Tensions
Serbia
Next
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
Pope Francis resumes audiences after fever
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-02
Serbia, Kosovo leaders in EU-backed talks to normalize ties
World
2023-05-02
Serbia, Kosovo leaders in EU-backed talks to normalize ties
0
World
2023-03-18
Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes EU-mediated talks
World
2023-03-18
Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes EU-mediated talks
0
World
14:38
Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator
World
14:38
Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator
0
World
2023-05-26
NATO struggles in the shadows to find new leader
World
2023-05-26
NATO struggles in the shadows to find new leader
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:02
Ukraine targets Russian oil pipeline installations with drones - Russian media
World
10:02
Ukraine targets Russian oil pipeline installations with drones - Russian media
0
World
08:35
UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
World
08:35
UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
0
World
07:28
Debt ceiling negotiations push toward critical default deadline
World
07:28
Debt ceiling negotiations push toward critical default deadline
0
World
07:15
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
World
07:15
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
0
Sports
2023-05-11
Jalen Brunson, Knicks go distance, beat Heat in Game 5
Sports
2023-05-11
Jalen Brunson, Knicks go distance, beat Heat in Game 5
0
World
2023-04-01
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
2023-04-01
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
0
Variety
06:06
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
Variety
06:06
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
23:52
Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate
Press Highlights
23:52
Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate
2
Press Highlights
01:54
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
Press Highlights
01:54
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
3
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
5
Lebanon News
12:59
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
12:59
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
6
Lebanon News
12:18
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality
Lebanon News
12:18
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality
7
World
05:21
Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup
World
05:21
Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup
8
Lebanon News
03:58
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
Lebanon News
03:58
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More