Ukraine targets Russian oil pipeline installations with drones - Russian media
World
2023-05-27 | 10:02
Ukraine targets Russian oil pipeline installations with drones - Russian media
Ukraine struck oil pipeline installations deep inside Russia on Saturday with a series of drone attacks including on a station serving the vast Druzhba oil pipeline that sends Western Siberian crude to Europe, according to Russian media.
Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russia have been growing in intensity in recent weeks, and the New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence believes Ukraine was behind a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month.
Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia. The Ukrainian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
In the Tver region, which lies just northwest of Moscow, two drones attacked a station that serves the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, one of the world's largest oil pipelines, the Kommersant newspaper said.
The Tver local council said that a drone had crashed near the village of Erokhino, around 500 km (310 miles) from the border with Ukraine.
The Telegram channel Baza, which has good sources among Russia's security services, said the drones attacked a station serving the Druzhba pipeline.
Druzhba, built by the Soviet Union, has capacity to pump more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) but has been severely under-utilized after Europe sought to reduce its dependency on Russian energy after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine last year.
Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said earlier this month that a filling point on Druzhba in a Russian region bordering Ukraine had been attacked.
Reuters
World
Russia
Ukraine
War
