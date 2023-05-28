News
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
UK health minister says will not negotiate on pay with nurses' union
World
2023-05-28 | 08:02
UK health minister says will not negotiate on pay with nurses' union
Britain's health minister, Steve Barclay, said on Sunday that the government would not negotiate on pay with the nurses' union, as the threat of further strikes looms.
The government's offer, which includes a one-off payment equivalent to 2% of salaries in the 2022/23 financial year and a 5% pay rise for 2023/24, was rejected by the members of the Royal College of Nursing in April.
When asked by Sky News whether the government would resume talks with the union, Barclay said "Not on the amount of pay."
The union is already balloting its 300,000 members on further strike action over the next six months.
The union did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment on Barclay's remarks on Sunday. It has said that the government must pay National Health Service (NHS) staff "fairly."
The relationship between the union, which has staged multiple strikes that have disrupted patient care, and the government became strained in late April when the health department limited the length of a strike after legal action against the RCN.
Reuters
World
UK
Health
0
World
08:51
COMAC C919 completes its successful maiden commercial flight, marking a milestone in China's aviation industry
World
08:51
COMAC C919 completes its successful maiden commercial flight, marking a milestone in China's aviation industry
0
World
07:30
China's 1st domestically made passenger plane C919 completes maiden commercial flight
World
07:30
China's 1st domestically made passenger plane C919 completes maiden commercial flight
0
World
03:35
US review of China tariffs won't depend on trade 'breakthrough'
World
03:35
US review of China tariffs won't depend on trade 'breakthrough'
0
World
03:29
Tens of thousands in Serbia protest mass shootings, government policies
World
03:29
Tens of thousands in Serbia protest mass shootings, government policies
