COMAC C919 completes its successful maiden commercial flight, marking a milestone in China's aviation industry
World
2023-05-28 | 08:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
COMAC C919 completes its successful maiden commercial flight, marking a milestone in China's aviation industry
In a significant milestone for China's aviation industry, the COMAC C919, the country's first domestically manufactured aircraft, has successfully completed its maiden commercial flight after more than 15 years of work and development.
The flight took off from Shanghai and landed at the capital's Beijing airport, carrying 130 passengers on board under the banner of China Eastern Airline.
This Chinese step poses a challenge to the two major aviation companies that have dominated the aircraft manufacturing industry for decades: the American Boeing and the European Airbus, both of which consider China one of their key markets.
Will Beijing succeed in gaining a share of the global aviation market in the future?
In terms of appearance, the Comac C919 can be compared to the Boeing 737 Max or the Airbus A320.
However, this Chinese aircraft relies heavily on the import of components from Western companies, including engines, aviation electronics, tires, and more. This is where the major challenge lies.
China needs international relationships and a global supply chain to ensure the continuity of its production.
However, Western companies have concerns about China's reliance on intellectual property theft, especially following accusations from Washington regarding Beijing's espionage activities and theft of American-made technology.
Nevertheless, China plans to produce 150 aircraft within the next five years, which represents a significant leap forward despite the challenges it faces.
