Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News

World
2023-05-29 | 01:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News

 Boeing Co (BA.N) is working on a deal to sell at least 150 737 Max jetliners to Saudi Arabian startup Riyadh Air, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The new carrier, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is looking for about 300 to 400 single-aisle jets in total, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) could also claim a part of the order, the report added.
Boeing declined to comment, while Riyadh Air and PIF did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Boeing previously won another order by state-owned airline Saudia and Riyadh Air for a combined 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the fifth-largest commercial order by value in the plane maker's history.
 
 
 
 

World

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Boeing

LBCI Next
Putin congratulates 'dear friend' Erdogan for winning Turkish election
NATO head urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:15

US, Saudi Arabia call for warring sides in Sudan to extend ‘imperfect’ cease-fire

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Canada and Saudi Arabia to appoint new ambassadors, end 2018 dispute

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-23

Saudi Arabia's energy minister warns speculators ahead of OPEC+ meeting

LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:28

Russia damages Ukraine's Odesa port in overnight drone attack

LBCI
World
02:15

Moscow unleashes strings of large air raids on Kyiv

LBCI
World
01:58

Nigeria's Tinubu gets his turn as president, familiar problems await

LBCI
World
01:25

Putin congratulates 'dear friend' Erdogan for winning Turkish election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-13

Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win

LBCI
World
01:25

Putin congratulates 'dear friend' Erdogan for winning Turkish election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-12

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More