Nigeria's Tinubu gets his turn as president, familiar problems await

World
2023-05-29 | 01:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nigeria&#39;s Tinubu gets his turn as president, familiar problems await
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nigeria's Tinubu gets his turn as president, familiar problems await

Bola Tinubu will be sworn in as Nigeria's president on Monday under the cloud of a disputed election and pressure to quickly improve economic and security conditions, which many complain worsened under his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari.

Two of Tinubu's main opponents in the February election are challenging his victory on the basis of fraud claims, and a tribunal will on Tuesday start hearing their main arguments. A ruling is not expected before September.
Buhari, a taciturn former military ruler, leaves Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation deeply divided.

The election had galvanised young voters hoping for a break from the two parties that have dominated Nigerian politics since military rule ended in 1999. But what authorities promised would be the country's freest and fairest election yet ended in frustration for many.

Tinubu, a member of Buhari's All Progressives Congress who has long exerted influence from behind the scenes, won with 37% of the vote, the lowest share since 1999.
BUHARI'S RECORD
He inherits a struggling economy with record debt, shortages of foreign exchange and fuel, a weak naira currency, near two-decades-high inflation, skeletal power supplies and falling oil production due to crude theft and underinvestment. A raft of protectionist economic policies and foreign currency interventions have also spooked investors.

Buhari defends his record, saying new infrastructure such as roads, bridges and airports, and the protectionist policies have laid the foundations for future growth.

He has also touted successes in a 13-year fight against Islamist insurgents in the northeast, where his government ramped up military spending.

But insecurity has spread, leaving many Nigerians feeling more unsafe. Killings and kidnappings for ransom are rampant in the northwest. Separatist and gang violence plague the southeast, and clashes between farmers and herders persist in hinterland states known as Nigeria's Middle Belt.
A former Lagos state governor, Tinubu has promised to be a better steward of the economy.
Opponents are sceptical: They see him as part of an old guard that held back Nigeria and an entitled political "godfather" who said last year that it was his turn to lead after backing Buhari for the top job in 2015.
 
 

World

Nigeria

President

LBCI Next
Moscow unleashes strings of large air raids on Kyiv
Putin congratulates 'dear friend' Erdogan for winning Turkish election
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-07

Nigerian president to commission Dangote refinery in two weeks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-27

Impending consensus on presidential candidate: Will Berri set date for session?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-27

Iran's president calls on OPEC members to calm the market

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-27

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:54

South Korea hosts its first summit with Pacific island leaders

LBCI
World
05:40

NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters

LBCI
World
05:33

Spain's PM Sanchez calls snap general election in July

LBCI
World
05:30

Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Judge Makieh to Justice Minister: In the process of calling for urgent session regarding lawsuit filed by France in Anna Kosakova case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-27

Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More