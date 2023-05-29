Japan puts missile defense on alert as N.Korea warns of satellite launch

World
2023-05-29 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan puts missile defense on alert as N.Korea warns of satellite launch
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Japan puts missile defense on alert as N.Korea warns of satellite launch

Japan put its ballistic missile defenses on alert on Monday and warned that it would shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory after North Korea notified Japan of a satellite launch between May 31 and June 11.

North Korea says it has completed its first military spy satellite and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch.

Analysts say the satellite is part of a surveillance technology program, that includes drones, aimed at improving nuclear-armed North Korea's ability to strike targets in the event of war.
 
"We will take destructive measures against ballistic and other missiles that are confirmed to land in our territory," Japan's defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it would use its Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) or Patriot Missile PAC-3 to destroy a North Korea missile.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that any North Korean missile launch would be a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions condemning its nuclear and missile activity.
 
"We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching," his office said in a post on Twitter, adding it would cooperate with its US ally, South Korea and other countries, and would do all it could to collect and analyze information from any launch.

South Korea joined Japan in calling for North Korea to scrap the planned satellite launch.

"We urge North Korea to withdraw the illegal plan to launch immediately. If North Korea presses ahead, it will pay the price and suffer," a spokesperson for South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reclusive North Korea has conducted a series of missile launches and weapons tests in recent months, including a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

Its leader, Kim, in May inspected a military satellite facility, the North's KCNA state news agency reported.
 
North Korea has tried several times to launch "earth observation" satellites, of which two appeared to have been successfully placed in orbit, the latest in 2016.

Japan in April dispatched to the East China Sea a destroyer carrying the SM-3 interceptors that can hit targets in space, and sent ground-based PAC-3 missiles, designed to strike warheads closer to the ground, to the Okinawan islands.

Japan expects North Korea to fire the rocket carrying its satellite over the southwest island chain as it did in 2016, a defense ministry spokesperson said.

"The government recognizes that there is a possibility that the satellite may pass through our country's territory," Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, told a regular briefing after North Korea informed the Japanese coast guard of the planned launch.

North Korean state media has criticized plans by its rivals, South Korea, the United States and Japan, to share real-time data on its missile launches, describing the three as discussing "sinister measures" for tightening military cooperation.
 

World

Japan

North Korea

Defense

Alert

Warns

Satellite

Launch

LBCI Next
Explosions rock Kyiv after new air-raid warning
PwC Australia puts nine partners on leave, overhauls board amid tax leak scandal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-25

North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'

LBCI
World
2023-05-17

North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon

LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Japan gets ready to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

Kim says North Korea’s 1st spy satellite is ready for launch

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:54

South Korea hosts its first summit with Pacific island leaders

LBCI
World
05:40

NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters

LBCI
World
05:33

Spain's PM Sanchez calls snap general election in July

LBCI
World
05:30

Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Judge Makieh to Justice Minister: In the process of calling for urgent session regarding lawsuit filed by France in Anna Kosakova case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-27

Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More