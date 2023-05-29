Malaysia detains Chinese ship linked to suspected illegal salvage of British WW2 wrecks

World
2023-05-29 | 03:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Malaysia detains Chinese ship linked to suspected illegal salvage of British WW2 wrecks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Malaysia detains Chinese ship linked to suspected illegal salvage of British WW2 wrecks

Malaysia's maritime authorities on Monday said cannon shells believed to be from World War Two have been found on a China-registered bulk carrier ship detained at the weekend for anchoring in its waters without permission.

The discovery comes amid reports this month that scavengers have targeted two British World War Two wrecks off the coast of Malaysia - the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse - which were sunk by Japanese torpedoes in 1941, just three days after the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Following reports of the illegal salvage activity, Britain's National Museum of the Royal Navy last week said it was "distressed and concerned at the apparent vandalism for personal profit" of the two wrecks.

The defence ministry condemned "desecration" of maritime military graves, the BBC said on Saturday.

A ship registered in Fuzhou, China and carrying 32 crew failed to present anchoring permits during a routine inspection in waters off Malaysia's southern Johor state on Sunday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said.

Authorities found scrap metal and cannon shells on the ship upon further checks.

The shells could be linked to a separate seizure by police at a Johor jetty last week of multiple unexploded World War Two-era artillery.

Authorities believe those may have been scavenged from the HMS Prince of Wales, the MMEA said, adding it was working with Malaysia's National Heritage Department and other agencies to identify the ammunition found.

Reuters
 

World

Malaysia

Maritime

Authorities

World War Two

China

Ship

LBCI Next
China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips
Thai economy resilient, on path to full recovery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Malaysia, UAE to start talks on economic partnership

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

Central Asia leaders converge in China as Xi touts 'enduring' friendship

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps

LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Australia says discovery of WW2 shipwreck ends 'tragic' maritime chapter

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:54

South Korea hosts its first summit with Pacific island leaders

LBCI
World
05:40

NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters

LBCI
World
05:33

Spain's PM Sanchez calls snap general election in July

LBCI
World
05:30

Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Judge Makieh to Justice Minister: In the process of calling for urgent session regarding lawsuit filed by France in Anna Kosakova case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-27

Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More