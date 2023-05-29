News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Malaysia detains Chinese ship linked to suspected illegal salvage of British WW2 wrecks
World
2023-05-29 | 03:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Malaysia detains Chinese ship linked to suspected illegal salvage of British WW2 wrecks
Malaysia's maritime authorities on Monday said cannon shells believed to be from World War Two have been found on a China-registered bulk carrier ship detained at the weekend for anchoring in its waters without permission.
The discovery comes amid reports this month that scavengers have targeted two British World War Two wrecks off the coast of Malaysia - the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse - which were sunk by Japanese torpedoes in 1941, just three days after the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Following reports of the illegal salvage activity, Britain's National Museum of the Royal Navy last week said it was "distressed and concerned at the apparent vandalism for personal profit" of the two wrecks.
The defence ministry condemned "desecration" of maritime military graves, the BBC said on Saturday.
A ship registered in Fuzhou, China and carrying 32 crew failed to present anchoring permits during a routine inspection in waters off Malaysia's southern Johor state on Sunday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said.
Authorities found scrap metal and cannon shells on the ship upon further checks.
The shells could be linked to a separate seizure by police at a Johor jetty last week of multiple unexploded World War Two-era artillery.
Authorities believe those may have been scavenged from the HMS Prince of Wales, the MMEA said, adding it was working with Malaysia's National Heritage Department and other agencies to identify the ammunition found.
Reuters
World
Malaysia
Maritime
Authorities
World War Two
China
Ship
Next
China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips
Thai economy resilient, on path to full recovery
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-23
Malaysia, UAE to start talks on economic partnership
World
2023-05-23
Malaysia, UAE to start talks on economic partnership
0
World
2023-05-18
Central Asia leaders converge in China as Xi touts 'enduring' friendship
World
2023-05-18
Central Asia leaders converge in China as Xi touts 'enduring' friendship
0
Variety
2023-05-12
China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps
Variety
2023-05-12
China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps
0
World
2023-04-22
Australia says discovery of WW2 shipwreck ends 'tragic' maritime chapter
World
2023-04-22
Australia says discovery of WW2 shipwreck ends 'tragic' maritime chapter
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:54
South Korea hosts its first summit with Pacific island leaders
World
05:54
South Korea hosts its first summit with Pacific island leaders
0
World
05:40
NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters
World
05:40
NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters
0
World
05:33
Spain's PM Sanchez calls snap general election in July
World
05:33
Spain's PM Sanchez calls snap general election in July
0
World
05:30
Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum
World
05:30
Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:41
Judge Makieh to Justice Minister: In the process of calling for urgent session regarding lawsuit filed by France in Anna Kosakova case
Lebanon News
04:41
Judge Makieh to Justice Minister: In the process of calling for urgent session regarding lawsuit filed by France in Anna Kosakova case
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
0
Variety
2023-05-27
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
Variety
2023-05-27
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
0
Variety
2023-05-15
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
2023-05-15
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
3
Lebanon News
07:51
Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds
Lebanon News
07:51
Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds
4
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:25
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority
News Bulletin Reports
09:25
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority
6
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
7
Lebanon News
07:20
Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit
Lebanon News
07:20
Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit
8
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More