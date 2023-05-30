News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU concerned about Polish law on banning people from public office
World
2023-05-30 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU concerned about Polish law on banning people from public office
The European Commission expressed "special concern" on Tuesday about Poland's new law under which a committee elected by the ruling majority can ban individuals from public office with no possibility of appeal to an independent court.
The law pushed through by Poland's ruling eurosceptic and nationalist PiS party comes in the middle of an election campaign before parliamentary elections in October.
Strongly criticized as unconstitutional by several judicial organizations, including the parliament's own legal office, the law is widely seen as a way for the PiS, which will appoint all members of the committee, to ban top opposition politicians, including opposition leader Donald Tusk, from taking office if the PiS is ousted in the elections.
"We have a special concern now about the situation in Poland with the creation by law of a special committee able to deprive citizens, individuals, from their right to be elected to public office," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.
"It will be possible to do that with an administrative decision without any judicial review, so it is a special concern and the Commission will ... not hesitate to take measures, if needed because it is impossible to agree on such a system," he said on entering talks of EU ministers in Brussels.
Since 2017, Poland has been under a European Union procedure envisaged for countries which do not observe the rule of law, because the PiS party has been changing laws to gain influence over the country's judicial system.
As a result, the EU has frozen the disbursement of EU funds for Warsaw until the principle of the independence of courts is observed.
Reuters
World
EU
European Union
Concerned
Polish
Law
Banning
People
Public
Office
Next
United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong central banks move to strengthen ties
Yen firms on policymaker meeting, dollar up after debt deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-25
Europe hits resistance in race to finalize green laws
Variety
2023-05-25
Europe hits resistance in race to finalize green laws
0
Variety
2023-05-23
TikTok sues Montana over its controversial new law banning the app
Variety
2023-05-23
TikTok sues Montana over its controversial new law banning the app
0
World
2023-05-18
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 mln to settle lawsuit by Epstein accusers
World
2023-05-18
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 mln to settle lawsuit by Epstein accusers
0
Variety
2023-05-18
Culture Miniter opens National Museum, archaeological sites for the public
Variety
2023-05-18
Culture Miniter opens National Museum, archaeological sites for the public
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:13
EU, US to weigh China, AI, trade strains at high-level Sweden talks
World
07:13
EU, US to weigh China, AI, trade strains at high-level Sweden talks
0
World
06:39
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
World
06:39
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
0
World
06:36
Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade
World
06:36
Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade
0
World
06:32
China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs
World
06:32
China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:18
Caretaker PM Mikati defers critical cabinet meeting amid conflict with Justice Minister
Lebanon News
07:18
Caretaker PM Mikati defers critical cabinet meeting amid conflict with Justice Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
2
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
3
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
5
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
7
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
8
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More