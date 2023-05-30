News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
World
2023-05-30 | 06:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
The euro zone's top banks may take a hit if their financial clients, such as funds, insurers and clearing houses, withdrew their deposits or otherwise ran into trouble, the European Central Bank warned on Tuesday.
The ECB study looked into the risk of spillovers from so-called shadow banks -- such as funds and other financial companies that provide funding in one form or another -- to traditional lenders, and vice versa.
It found the exposure both in terms of bank assets, such as loans, and liabilities, such as deposits, was concentrated in the euro zone's top 13 lenders, including its eight globally important banks.
The biggest risk it identified was that shadow banks withdrew their funds from banks, such as deposits and repurchase agreements. These account for 13 percent of all traditional banks' liabilities -- or more for larger banks.
This could happen if the shadow banks -- or non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFI) in the regulators' jargon -- were themselves hit by outflows or lost confidence in a bank.
"This funding may be highly sensitive to the credit quality of the recipient banks and can amplify the funding pressures faced by banks if the soundness of their fundamentals has been called into question," the ECB said.
Other spillover channels included forced sales of assets by shadow banks, which would cause losses at traditional banks because their portfolios often overlap or are correlated, the ECB said.
It added that distress at systemically important lenders would also spell trouble for shadow banks.
"If one or a group of such (banks) were to become distressed, there would probably be substantial ramifications in terms of the ability of significant parts of the NBFI sector to manage liquidity and market risks," the ECB said.
The ECB, which used confidential data it obtained in its role as the euro zone's top banking watchdog, did not name any firm in the report.
The euro zone's global systemically important banks are BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), BPCE, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), ING (INGA.AS), Santander (SAN.MC), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI).
Reuters
World
ECB
European Central Bank
Hit
Top
European
Bank
Fund
Run
Trouble
Next
EU, US to weigh China, AI, trade strains at high-level Sweden talks
Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-12
World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction
World
2023-04-12
World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction
0
World
2023-03-27
India asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts - sources
World
2023-03-27
India asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts - sources
0
World
2023-03-20
US funding stress metric hits three-month high as crisis rattles regional banks
World
2023-03-20
US funding stress metric hits three-month high as crisis rattles regional banks
0
Middle East
2023-05-26
Turkish lira hits record low of 20 vs dollar ahead of election runoff
Middle East
2023-05-26
Turkish lira hits record low of 20 vs dollar ahead of election runoff
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:37
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
World
10:37
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
0
World
10:18
Rishi Sunak to visit Washington for talks with Biden next week
World
10:18
Rishi Sunak to visit Washington for talks with Biden next week
0
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
0
World
09:46
Vietnam's Mekong Capital plans Southeast Asia climate fund as early as 2024
World
09:46
Vietnam's Mekong Capital plans Southeast Asia climate fund as early as 2024
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
2
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
8
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More