ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble

World
2023-05-30 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble

The euro zone's top banks may take a hit if their financial clients, such as funds, insurers and clearing houses, withdrew their deposits or otherwise ran into trouble, the European Central Bank warned on Tuesday.

The ECB study looked into the risk of spillovers from so-called shadow banks -- such as funds and other financial companies that provide funding in one form or another -- to traditional lenders, and vice versa.
 
It found the exposure both in terms of bank assets, such as loans, and liabilities, such as deposits, was concentrated in the euro zone's top 13 lenders, including its eight globally important banks.

The biggest risk it identified was that shadow banks withdrew their funds from banks, such as deposits and repurchase agreements. These account for 13 percent of all traditional banks' liabilities -- or more for larger banks.

This could happen if the shadow banks -- or non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFI) in the regulators' jargon -- were themselves hit by outflows or lost confidence in a bank.
 
"This funding may be highly sensitive to the credit quality of the recipient banks and can amplify the funding pressures faced by banks if the soundness of their fundamentals has been called into question," the ECB said.

Other spillover channels included forced sales of assets by shadow banks, which would cause losses at traditional banks because their portfolios often overlap or are correlated, the ECB said.

It added that distress at systemically important lenders would also spell trouble for shadow banks.

"If one or a group of such (banks) were to become distressed, there would probably be substantial ramifications in terms of the ability of significant parts of the NBFI sector to manage liquidity and market risks," the ECB said.

The ECB, which used confidential data it obtained in its role as the euro zone's top banking watchdog, did not name any firm in the report.
 
The euro zone's global systemically important banks are BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), BPCE, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), ING (INGA.AS), Santander (SAN.MC), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI).
 

World

ECB

European Central Bank

Hit

Top

European

Bank

Fund

Run

Trouble

LBCI Next
EU, US to weigh China, AI, trade strains at high-level Sweden talks
Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-12

World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

India asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts - sources

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

US funding stress metric hits three-month high as crisis rattles regional banks

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-26

Turkish lira hits record low of 20 vs dollar ahead of election runoff

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:37

Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations

LBCI
World
10:18

Rishi Sunak to visit Washington for talks with Biden next week

LBCI
World
10:07

A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn

LBCI
World
09:46

Vietnam's Mekong Capital plans Southeast Asia climate fund as early as 2024

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06

The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:32

Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More