Sudanese army is suspending negotiations - Sudanese diplomatic source
World
2023-05-31 | 03:28
Sudanese army is suspending negotiations - Sudanese diplomatic source
The Sudanese army has suspended talks over a ceasefire and enabling humanitarian access, according to a Sudanese diplomatic source.
The talks began in early May and had produced a declaration of commitments to protecting civilians and two short-term ceasefire deals that had been repeatedly violated.
Reuters
World
Sudan
Army
Ceasefire
Humanitarian
Access
