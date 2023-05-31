News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Low-income countries to be left behind without action on jobs
World
2023-05-31 | 08:43
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Low-income countries to be left behind without action on jobs
A global employment divide between high-income and low-income countries is worsening as rising debt levels hit developing countries disproportionately, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.
It urged nations to offer global financial support on job creation and social protection to help narrow the gap.
While global unemployment is expected to fall below pre-pandemic levels to 191 million this year, a rate of 5.3%, low-income countries lag in the recovery process, said the ILO's 11th edition of the Monitor on the World Of Work.
Low-income countries in Africa and the Arab region are unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment this year, with the jobless rate in North Africa expected to be 11.2% compared to 10.9% in 2019, said the report.
Rising debt levels compound challenges facing developing states, making policy intervention more difficult, said the ILO, which is launching a Global Coalition for Social Justice to push social justice as a national, regional and global policy.
"Investing in people through jobs and social protection will help narrow the gap between rich and poor nations and people," said ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo.
Reuters
World
Low
Income
Countries
Left
Behind
Without
Action
No
Jobs
Next
Russia reports hits on oil refineries and town near Ukraine
New anti-terror law should convince Turkey to back NATO bid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:21
Elizabeth Holmes is now behind bars: How we got here
Variety
10:21
Elizabeth Holmes is now behind bars: How we got here
0
Sports
2023-05-29
From highs to lows, Everest record breaker sees 'no future' in Nepal
Sports
2023-05-29
From highs to lows, Everest record breaker sees 'no future' in Nepal
0
Middle East
2023-05-26
Turkish lira hits record low of 20 vs dollar ahead of election runoff
Middle East
2023-05-26
Turkish lira hits record low of 20 vs dollar ahead of election runoff
0
Variety
2023-05-25
Instagram now allows for ads in search results via its Marketing API
Variety
2023-05-25
Instagram now allows for ads in search results via its Marketing API
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:26
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
World
10:26
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
0
World
10:09
Debt ceiling bill will pass, No. 3 U.S. House Republican says
World
10:09
Debt ceiling bill will pass, No. 3 U.S. House Republican says
0
World
09:49
Unilever pivots to African suppliers as forex pressure mounts
World
09:49
Unilever pivots to African suppliers as forex pressure mounts
0
World
09:32
Denmark appoints temporary finance minister
World
09:32
Denmark appoints temporary finance minister
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-05
Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
World
2023-02-05
Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
0
Middle East
2023-05-18
South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis
Middle East
2023-05-18
South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
2
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
3
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
4
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
7
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
8
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More