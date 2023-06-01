US-China tensions expected to dominate Asia security meeting

World
2023-06-01 | 01:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US-China tensions expected to dominate Asia security meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US-China tensions expected to dominate Asia security meeting

Tensions between the United States and China are expected to loom over Asia's top security meeting this week, as China has declined a bilateral meeting between the superpowers' defence chiefs.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top defence officials, senior military officers, diplomats, weapons makers and security analysts from around the globe, will take place June 2-4 in Singapore.

More than 600 delegates from 49 countries will attend the meeting, which opens with a keynote address by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
 
Analysts say the dialogue is invaluable for the many bilateral and multilateral military-to-military meetings held on the sidelines of plenary sessions and speeches delivered by defence ministers.

China's new Defence Minister Li Shangfu, however, has declined to meet U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon said on Monday.

China's defence ministry spokesperson said in response to a query at a news conference in Beijing that exchanges between the two militaries have always been ongoing but that the U.S. was "entirely to blame" for current difficulties.
 
"On the one hand, the U.S. keeps saying that it wants to strengthen communication, but on the other hand, it ignores China's concerns and artificially creates obstacles, seriously undermining the mutual trust between the two militaries," said the spokesperson, without saying what the obstacles were.

Russia's war in Ukraine, tensions between China and Taiwan and North Korea's weapons programmes will also be high on the agenda of many delegates, analysts said. No Russian or North Korean government delegates will attend the meeting.

Some regional diplomats and defence analysts said they will be watching the performance of General Li, who was named China's new defence minister in March and was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 over weapons purchases from Russia.

Although the defence minister is a largely diplomatic and ceremonial post within the Chinese system, Li serves on the powerful Central Military Commission under President Xi Jinping and is close to his key military ally, Zhang Youxia, they said.
 
Drew Thompson, a visiting senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said the snub to the U.S. was most likely Xi's decision.

"The reality is that General Li is coming with a set of instructions to paint the U.S. in a very negative light rather than a set of instructions to engage in dialogue to improve and stabilise the relationship and that is unfortunate," Thompson said.

NUS political scientist Chong Ja Ian said the lack of a formal bilateral meeting does not mean the two countries will not have contact.

"I’m sure they will go at each other during the plenary sessions, then there are the breakouts and possible informal conversations," he said.

Lynn Kuok, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies - the think tank that organises the Shangri-La Dialogue - said she was not optimistic about U.S.-China relations improving.

"What we really need to be focused on here, however, are guard rails to prevent competition from spiralling into open conflicts, but I think China is also suspicious of that (the guard rails)," Kuok said.

Other key issues that are likely to be discussed include ongoing tensions in the disputed South China Sea and East China Seas.

The evolving security relationships of AUKUS, which tightens ties between the U.S., Britain and Australia, as well as the Quad grouping of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia are also expected to feature, particularly given China's concerns that the groupings are an attempt to encircle China.
 

World

US

China

Tension

Expected

Dominate

Asia

Security

Meeting

LBCI Next
US Defense Secretary Austin says China's meeting snub unfortunate
US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:00

US Defense Secretary Austin says China's meeting snub unfortunate

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

Chinese tech entrepreneurs keen to 'de-China' as tensions with US soar

LBCI
World
2023-05-30

China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs

LBCI
World
2023-05-30

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:35

Kyiv raid kills three shut from shelter, Russian town shelled

LBCI
World
06:16

UK lenders approve fewer mortgages in sign of new housing slowdown

LBCI
World
06:14

UK factory output contracts again in May

LBCI
World
05:42

Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-02

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

LBCI
Middle East
04:21

Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-29

Pelé nears 1 month in hospital with no sign of improvement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs

LBCI
Variety
10:58

Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic

LBCI
Middle East
00:41

Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More