News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
World
2023-06-01 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
A girl, her mother and another woman were killed during a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Thursday after the air raid shelter they rushed to failed to open, witnesses said.
Ukraine's air force said air defences shot down all 10 ballistic and Iskander cruise missiles fired by Russia in the 18th attack on the capital since the start of May.
But Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said three school buildings, a kindergarten, six residential buildings and a police station were damaged. He did not say what the main targets of the attack were but the energy ministry said no energy facilities were hit.
Police said three people were killed including a nine-year-old girl and her mother, and opened a criminal investigation into events near a medical clinic in the Desnyanskyi district. City officials had earlier said the girl was 11.
"Three people, one of them a child, died near the clinic last night," Klitschko said. "A rocket fragment fell near the entrance to the clinic four minutes after the air alert was announced. And people headed for the shelter."
Local residents said people were unable to enter the shelter because it was closed.
"The air alert sounded. My wife took our daughter and they ran to the entrance here," local resident Yaroslav Ryabchuk told Reuters in the Desnyanskyi district. "The entrance was closed, there were already maybe five to 10 women with children. No one opened up for them. They knocked loudly enough."
"They tried to enter the shelter, no one opened up for them. My wife died," he said.
Russia has denied targeting civilians or committing war crimes but its forces have caused devastation in Ukrainian cities and repeatedly hit residential areas since its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.
Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive. Russia says Ukrainian shelling of border areas has increased in recent weeks as Kyiv prepares its counterattack.
Reuters
World
Girl
Mother
Killed
Attack
Russian
Kyiv
Ukraine
War
Territory
Politics
Government
Next
UK factory output contracts again in May
South Africa mulls options on ICC arrest warrant for potential visitor Putin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-02
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
2023-05-02
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
0
World
2023-05-30
Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine
World
2023-05-30
Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine
0
World
2023-05-27
Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup
World
2023-05-27
Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup
0
World
2023-05-26
One killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic
World
2023-05-26
One killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:35
Kyiv raid kills three shut from shelter, Russian town shelled
World
06:35
Kyiv raid kills three shut from shelter, Russian town shelled
0
World
06:16
UK lenders approve fewer mortgages in sign of new housing slowdown
World
06:16
UK lenders approve fewer mortgages in sign of new housing slowdown
0
World
06:14
UK factory output contracts again in May
World
06:14
UK factory output contracts again in May
0
World
05:35
South Africa mulls options on ICC arrest warrant for potential visitor Putin
World
05:35
South Africa mulls options on ICC arrest warrant for potential visitor Putin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-02
Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'
Variety
2023-05-02
Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
0
Middle East
2023-01-24
Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation
Middle East
2023-01-24
Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation
0
World
2023-05-02
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
2023-05-02
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
2
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs
5
Variety
10:58
Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances
Variety
10:58
Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic
8
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More