Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

World
2023-06-01 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

A girl, her mother and another woman were killed during a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Thursday after the air raid shelter they rushed to failed to open, witnesses said.

Ukraine's air force said air defences shot down all 10 ballistic and Iskander cruise missiles fired by Russia in the 18th attack on the capital since the start of May.

But Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said three school buildings, a kindergarten, six residential buildings and a police station were damaged. He did not say what the main targets of the attack were but the energy ministry said no energy facilities were hit.
 
Police said three people were killed including a nine-year-old girl and her mother, and opened a criminal investigation into events near a medical clinic in the Desnyanskyi district. City officials had earlier said the girl was 11.

"Three people, one of them a child, died near the clinic last night," Klitschko said. "A rocket fragment fell near the entrance to the clinic four minutes after the air alert was announced. And people headed for the shelter."

Local residents said people were unable to enter the shelter because it was closed.
 
"The air alert sounded. My wife took our daughter and they ran to the entrance here," local resident Yaroslav Ryabchuk told Reuters in the Desnyanskyi district. "The entrance was closed, there were already maybe five to 10 women with children. No one opened up for them. They knocked loudly enough."

"They tried to enter the shelter, no one opened up for them. My wife died," he said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians or committing war crimes but its forces have caused devastation in Ukrainian cities and repeatedly hit residential areas since its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive. Russia says Ukrainian shelling of border areas has increased in recent weeks as Kyiv prepares its counterattack.
 

World

Girl

Mother

Killed

Attack

Russian

Kyiv

Ukraine

War

Territory

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
UK factory output contracts again in May
South Africa mulls options on ICC arrest warrant for potential visitor Putin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-02

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

LBCI
World
2023-05-30

Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-27

Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup

LBCI
World
2023-05-26

One killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:35

Kyiv raid kills three shut from shelter, Russian town shelled

LBCI
World
06:16

UK lenders approve fewer mortgages in sign of new housing slowdown

LBCI
World
06:14

UK factory output contracts again in May

LBCI
World
05:35

South Africa mulls options on ICC arrest warrant for potential visitor Putin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28

Price of gasoline sees slight drop

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs

LBCI
Variety
10:58

Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic

LBCI
Middle East
00:41

Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More