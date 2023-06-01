News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kyiv raid kills three shut from shelter, Russian town shelled
World
2023-06-01 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Kyiv raid kills three shut from shelter, Russian town shelled
Moscow's relentless aerial assaults on Ukraine killed another three people on Thursday, including a nine-year-old girl and her mother shut out of a shelter, while shelling in western Russia injured some people and triggered evacuations.
Both sides seem to be trying to sap morale and weaken military capacity ahead of a long-promised Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia's 15-month-old invasion.
To the world's horror, the war has killed tens of thousands, uprooted millions, shattered Ukrainian cities, and this week brought more drone raids on Russia's capital Moscow.
Ukraine said it shot down 10 ballistic and Iskander cruise missiles in Russia's 18th attack on the capital Kyiv since the start of May. But a nine-year-old girl, her mother and another woman died when rocket debris fell near an air raid shelter they had been trying to enter.
"The entrance was closed, there were already maybe five to 10 women with children," local resident Yaroslav Ryabchuk said in the Desnyanskyi district. "No one opened up for them. They knocked loudly enough ... They tried to enter the shelter, no one opened up for them. My wife died."
Russia denies targeting civilians or committing war crimes but its forces have devastated cities and repeatedly hit residential areas since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion.
WHO'S ATTACKING WESTERN RUSSIA?
Over the border, in the western Russian town of Shebekino, shelling overnight and into the morning wounded eight people and damaged buildings, the local Belgorod region's governor said.
Belgorod has come under repeated attack over the border in recent months, with some villages briefly seized in May during an incursion. Moscow blames Ukrainian "terrorists" and its army, but Kyiv says anti-Putin Russian volunteers are at work.
"In Shebekino district, there is ongoing shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on Telegram.
The mayor of Belgorod city, 33 km (20 miles) from Shebekino, said evacuation points were being prepared for Shebekino residents, with 134 people already registered.
Russia says Ukrainian shelling of its border areas has increased in recent weeks, in parallel with its intensified missile and drone attacks on Kyiv.
President Vladimir Putin's government claims to have annexed parts of east and south Ukraine in a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbour, protect Russian speakers and defend its borders from aggressive Western ambitions.
Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Putin of a barbaric invasion and imperialist-style land grab.
At a European summit in Moldova, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pressed his case for Ukraine to be part of the NATO military alliance and reiterated his appeal for Western fighter jets to bolster his army.
"You supported our people, our refugees who fled in the first days of the war, and we will never forget it," Zelenskiy told his host, Moldovan President Maia Sandu. "Our future is in the EU. Ukraine is ready to join NATO."
Reuters
World
Kyiv
Raid
Kills
Three
Shut
Shelter
Russian
Town
Shelled
Next
NATO squabbles over speedy accession of Ukraine as decisive summit looms
UK lenders approve fewer mortgages in sign of new housing slowdown
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:42
Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
World
05:42
Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
0
World
2023-05-31
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
World
2023-05-31
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
0
World
2023-05-29
Explosions rock Kyiv after new air-raid warning
World
2023-05-29
Explosions rock Kyiv after new air-raid warning
0
World
2023-05-29
Moscow unleashes strings of large air raids on Kyiv
World
2023-05-29
Moscow unleashes strings of large air raids on Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:02
Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links
World
13:02
Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links
0
World
12:23
US imposing sanctions against those perpetuating violence in Sudan
World
12:23
US imposing sanctions against those perpetuating violence in Sudan
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
0
World
09:51
Sri Lanka surprises with 250 bps rate cut, signals rebound from crisis
World
09:51
Sri Lanka surprises with 250 bps rate cut, signals rebound from crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
0
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Iran starts trial of female journalist who covered Amini's death
Middle East
2023-05-30
Iran starts trial of female journalist who covered Amini's death
0
Middle East
2023-01-10
Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey
Middle East
2023-01-10
Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
2
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
3
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
4
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
5
Middle East
04:21
Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day
Middle East
04:21
Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day
6
Press Highlights
04:29
Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant
Press Highlights
04:29
Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant
7
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
8
Variety
00:29
EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF
Variety
00:29
EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More