Two long-range drones hit west Russian towns overnight: governor

2023-06-02 | 03:19
Two long-range drones hit west Russian towns overnight: governor

Two long-range drones attacked fuel and energy infrastructure in Russia's western Smolensk region overnight on Friday, but no injuries or fires were reported, the region's acting governor said.

He said the attacks hit the towns of Divasy and Peresna near the region's capital Smolensk, some 270 km (168 miles) from the Ukrainian border, but did not say who was responsible.

The incident comes a day after the governor of Russia's Belgorod region said Ukraine's armed forces shelled the border town of Shebekino, setting alight a dormitory and damaging an administrative building.

Ukraine denies it is responsible for attacks within Russian territory.

Reuters
 

