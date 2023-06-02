News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dollar sags as chances grow for Fed 'skip', debt bill passes
World
2023-06-02 | 04:28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Dollar sags as chances grow for Fed 'skip', debt bill passes
The dollar headed for its largest weekly fall since mid-January on Friday as the view took hold among investors that the Federal Reserve will forgo an interest rate hike this month, which would diminish the greenback's appeal to non-U.S. buyers.
The U.S. Senate's passage of a bill to suspend the debt ceiling and avert a disastrous default also removed a pillar of support for the dollar, which had paradoxically been a key beneficiary because of its safe-haven status.
The Australian dollar surged after an increase in the minimum wage stoked bets for the central bank to raise rates again next week.
The dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency against six others, has dropped nearly 0.8% this week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-January. It was last down 0.1%.
"With the debt ceiling in the rear-view mirror, focus is very much back on central banks and economic data," City Index markets strategist Fiona Cincotta said.
"The problem is we’ve really had quite mixed messages so, yes, more recently we had two officials mentioning a skip in June, but that doesn’t rule out a hike later in the summer, or even in July, so I think that expectation could still keep the dollar supported," she said.
"Also, let's not forget inflation is still high."
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday "it's time to at least hit the stop button for one meeting and see how it goes", referring to the June 13-14 meeting.
A day earlier, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said "skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow the committee to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming".
Some softness in U.S. manufacturing data overnight supported the case for a pause, although jobs figures continue to print hot, putting even more focus than usual on the monthly non-farm payrolls report later in the day.
Money markets are pricing in a roughly 29% chance of a hike, down from near 70% earlier in the week.
The dollar edged into positive territory against the yen, having logged its longest streak of daily losses against the Japanese currency since last November, with four days of declines. The dollar was last up 0.1% at 138.89 yen <JPY=EBS>.
The pair tends to track U.S. long-term Treasury yields , which were at 3.61% after falling to their lowest since Nov. 18 overnight.
The euro was flat at $1.0769, after reaching a one-week high of $1.07685 on Thursday, when European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said further policy tightening was necessary.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to lift the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Thursday, readying it for President Joe Biden to sign ahead of Monday's deadline.
"This clears the last residual bound to everything getting done and dusted by Monday's X-date," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank.
"At the margin, it plays with the grain of the more risk positive view in the market, which is proving to be U.S. dollar negative."
The Aussie rose by as much as 0.68% to $0.662, its strongest since May 24. The primary driver was an announcement by Australia's independent wage-setting body that it would raise the minimum wage by 5.75% from July 1.
Traders currently place a 67% chance the central bank will raise rates by 25 bps. Even if a hike doesn't happen next week, markets expect one by autumn.
"This has seen market pricing for the RBA lift materially," said NAB's Attrill. "That's why Aussie is the outperformer today."
Reuters
World
Dollar
Sags
Chances
Grow
Federal Reserve
Skip
Debt
Bill
Passes
Next
Neither Ukraine nor Russia have shut door to talks - China envoy
Asia security summit kicks off amid US-China tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-06-01
Dollar rises as US debt bill passes House, euro slides ahead of inflation
World
2023-06-01
Dollar rises as US debt bill passes House, euro slides ahead of inflation
0
World
2023-06-01
US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support
World
2023-06-01
US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support
0
World
2023-05-31
Debt ceiling bill will pass, No. 3 U.S. House Republican says
World
2023-05-31
Debt ceiling bill will pass, No. 3 U.S. House Republican says
0
World
2023-05-30
Yen firms on policymaker meeting, dollar up after debt deal
World
2023-05-30
Yen firms on policymaker meeting, dollar up after debt deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
0
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
0
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
0
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
5
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
6
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
7
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More