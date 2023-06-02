News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US to offer to keep nuclear arms curbs until 2026 if Russia does same
World
2023-06-02 | 05:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US to offer to keep nuclear arms curbs until 2026 if Russia does same
The United States on Friday will offer to abide by the nuclear weapons limits set in the New START treaty until its 2026 expiration if Russia does the same, in order to bolster global security, two senior administration officials said.
U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan will make the offer in a speech to the Arms Control Association, the oldest U.S. arms control advocacy group, the officials said on Thursday on condition of anonymity.
Sullivan will say President Joe Biden's administration is open to resuming unconditional talks with Moscow on managing nuclear dangers, including replacing New START with a new pact, the sources said.
He also will repeat that the U.S. is ready to begin a risk reduction dialogue with China, which is expanding its nuclear arsenal, a call that Beijing so far has rejected amid deep strains with Washington.
"When political relations are at a low, when tensions are high, we find that arms control and nuclear risk reduction to be most important and we would argue that we find ourselves in that moment today," said one official.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 21 said Moscow was suspending participation in New START, the last remaining pact limiting U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear arms.
Putin demanded that Washington end its support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, and bring France and Britain into arms control talks.
The U.S. government declared Putin's move "irresponsible and unlawful."
Signed in 2010 and due to expire in February 2026, New START capped the number of strategic nuclear warheads the sides can deploy at 1,550. It also limits the number of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers that can deliver the warheads at 700.
Sullivan, the officials said, will offer U.S. adherence to those limits through the treaty's expiration if Russia does as well.
He "will discuss the importance of maintaining what we have left of New START, including the need for reciprocity, including the continued adherence to the central numerical limits of the treaty," said the second official.
While Sullivan will restate an openness to replacing New START, that does not mean with the same curbs and weapons systems, the official continued.
A new pact would have to account for China's nuclear arms buildup, which the Pentagon says likely will more than triple Beijing's arsenal to 1,500 warheads by 2035.
Reuters
World
US
Offer
Keep
Nuclear
Arm
Curbs
Until
2026
Russia
Does
Same
Next
Rupee reaches 2-wk high on weak dollar, eyes US jobs data
Neither Ukraine nor Russia have shut door to talks - China envoy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-27
Russia tells United States: don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments
World
2023-05-27
Russia tells United States: don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments
0
World
2023-05-26
EU condemns Russian deal to station nuclear warheads in Belarus
World
2023-05-26
EU condemns Russian deal to station nuclear warheads in Belarus
0
World
2023-05-26
Russian Wagner mercenaries handing Bakhmut to regular army
World
2023-05-26
Russian Wagner mercenaries handing Bakhmut to regular army
0
World
2023-05-25
France must boost nuclear industry to keep reactor fleet safe – watchdog
World
2023-05-25
France must boost nuclear industry to keep reactor fleet safe – watchdog
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
0
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
0
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
0
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
5
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
6
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
7
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More