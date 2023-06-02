Polish president proposes changes to law on undue Russian influence

2023-06-02 | 05:39
Polish president proposes changes to law on undue Russian influence
Polish president proposes changes to law on undue Russian influence

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Friday he would propose amendments to the newly-adopted law on undue Russian influence, reacting to criticism that it could result in banning opposition politicians from public office.

Duda said on Monday he would sign the bill to let a panel investigate whether the opposition Civic Platform (PO) party allowed Poland to be unduly influenced by Russia and consequently too dependent on its fuel when in power.
 

