News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
U.S. seeks 'just and lasting peace' for Ukraine, Blinken says
World
2023-06-02 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
U.S. seeks 'just and lasting peace' for Ukraine, Blinken says
The United States is working with Ukraine and other allies to build consensus around the core elements of a "just and lasting peace" to end the war with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
Washington would also encourage initiatives by other countries to end the conflict, as long as they upheld the United Nations Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, he said in a speech.
"We will support efforts – whether by Brazil, China, or any other nation – if they help find a way to a just and lasting peace," Blinken added.
Still, Washington would continue to support Ukraine militarily as the prerequisite for meaningful diplomacy is that Kyiv is capable of deterring and defending against any future aggression.
"Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure," Blinken said.
Speaking in Finland, the newest member of the NATO alliance, Blinken said the United States would help build a "Ukrainian military of the future".
That meant "a modern air force, integrated air and missile defence, advanced tanks and armoured vehicles, the national capacity to produce ammunition, and the training and support to keep forces and equipment combat ready".
The top U.S. diplomat has been visiting Finland, Norway and Sweden this week. The Nordic region has become strategically more important, with previously non-aligned Finland joining the Western military alliance and Sweden seeking to join it too.
Reuters
World
United States
Ukraine
Allies
Consensus
war
Russia
Antony Blinken
Next
Pakistan to engage in barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia
Who are the candidates running in the 2024 US presidential election?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-24
Ukraine war: Belgorod incursion may stretch Russia's defenses
World
2023-05-24
Ukraine war: Belgorod incursion may stretch Russia's defenses
0
World
2023-05-19
Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine
World
2023-05-19
Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine
0
World
2023-05-18
Japan, United States to continue Russia sanctions and Ukraine support, Kishida says
World
2023-05-18
Japan, United States to continue Russia sanctions and Ukraine support, Kishida says
0
World
2023-05-16
Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war
World
2023-05-16
Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
0
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
0
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29
Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29
Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
5
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
6
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
7
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More