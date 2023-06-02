California, New York pensions vote against Toyota chairman

World
2023-06-02 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
California, New York pensions vote against Toyota chairman
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
California, New York pensions vote against Toyota chairman

Two of the largest U.S. public pension systems have voted against the re-election of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) Chairman Akio Toyoda, shareholder voting records showed, sharpening the focus on the automaker's annual meeting later this month.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Office of the New York City Comptroller both also voted for a resolution urging Toyota to improve disclosure of its lobbying on climate change, according to postings by the funds.
 
The details of the votes come after two leading proxy advisory firms last week raised issues about governance at the automaker. One of them, Glass Lewis, recommended shareholders vote against re-electing Toyoda, citing what it said was his responsibility for the lack of a sufficiently independent board.

The disclosures by the public pension systems with a record for activism underscored the pressure Toyota faces at its annual meeting on June 14 over board oversight and its choice to push electric vehicle (EV) alternatives, including hybrids like the Prius.

Toyota said on Friday it actively engages in dialogue with shareholders and investors, and considers the optimal board structure while receiving opinions and advice.
 
The world's largest automaker has been a target for climate activists and green investors in recent years who say it has been too slow to roll out battery-electric vehicles.

Japanese companies have faced increasing scrutiny from shareholders on governance although shareholder proposals have struggled in the face of domestic investors more willing to back boards and cross-shareholdings by affiliated companies.

Toyota has previously said its board meets governance standards set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange for independent oversight and it would act with "objectivity, independence and an ability to conduct appropriate supervision."

It said Toyoda, the grandson of the company's founder, had been re-nominated to the board because he would push Toyota's transformation from auto manufacturing to a company that also provides a range of "mobility" services.
 
Toyota's board has recommended shareholders vote against the climate lobbying disclosure proposal. It said Toyota was committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 but the company needed the flexibility to make quick adjustments, including in how it makes disclosures.

Toyota contributes to society through manufacturing, it said, adding it has been in talks with CalPERS and heard its opinion that outside directors should account for more than half of the company's board.

CalPERS, which declined to comment, is the largest U.S. public pension fund with some $450 billion in assets under management. The New York comptroller's office oversees a pension system with $243 billion in assets under management.

CalPERS said it had voted about 20 million shares on the Toyota resolutions, less than 0.2% of the stock on issue, but it is an influential voice among global investors.

The New York City pension funds held 6.7 million shares in Toyota Group companies, including Toyota Boshoku (3116.T) and Toyota Tsusho (8015.T) as of end March. It was not clear what share of that was Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota shares closed up 3.4%, outperforming the 1.2% gain in the Nikkei index (.N225).

The company's shares have returned 13% including dividends this year, underperforming the broader index, which returned 21%.

BOARD INDEPENDENCE
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the Toyota board was not adequately independent, in a statement explaining the vote by the funds it oversees.

"A board that is genuinely independent of management and appropriately focused on maximizing long-term shareholder value, can strengthen and affirm Toyota's commitment to electric vehicles," he said.

The New York pension system has also urged both Ford (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N) to move rapidly toward electrification and to disclose more about their lobbying on vehicle standards.

Toyota has said its approach to rolling out a range of alternatives to gasoline-engine cars - including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen and electric vehicles - is better overall for reducing carbon emissions and more practical than switching to EVs alone.

In April, the automaker sold 8,584 EVs worldwide, including its Lexus brand, accounting for more than 1% of its global sales in a single month for the first time. It seeks to sell 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026.
 

World

California

New York

Pensions

Vote

Against

Toyota

Chairman

LBCI Next
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
German finance ministry steps up 2024 budget pressure on ministries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Proxy adviser PIRC recommends vote against Shell's chair, annual report

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed

LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Norway's oil fund to vote against climate resolution at BP

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

HSBC board recommends shareholders vote against spin-off resolution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:55

New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025

LBCI
World
10:00

NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

LBCI
World
09:51

German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-10

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:35

93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More