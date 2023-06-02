News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
World
2023-06-02 | 07:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
UBS (UBSG.S) Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti on Friday warned of painful decisions about job cuts following the takeover of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S).
"We won't be able to create, short term, job opportunities for everybody. Synergies is part of the story," Ermotti told a financial conference in Bern.
"We need to take a serious look at the cost base of the standalone and combined organizations and create a sustainable outcome," he added. "It will be painful."
Switzerland's no. 1 bank, which agreed in March to take over its smaller Swiss rival as part of a rescue orchestrated by Swiss authorities, has said it aimed to close the deal quickly with Ermotti saying on Friday he hoped it could be done in the next few days.
Reuters
World
UBS
CEO
Warn
Painful
Jobs
Decisions
Credit Suisse
Takeover
Next
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-29
UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover
World
2023-03-29
UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
2023-03-20
UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
World
2023-03-20
UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
0
Variety
2023-05-09
UBS says Credit Suisse CEO Koerner to join leadership of combined group
Variety
2023-05-09
UBS says Credit Suisse CEO Koerner to join leadership of combined group
0
World
2023-04-25
UBS hopes to complete Credit Suisse takeover before July
World
2023-04-25
UBS hopes to complete Credit Suisse takeover before July
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:55
New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury
World
11:55
New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
0
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
0
World
09:51
German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law
World
09:51
German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing
Lebanon News
06:47
Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
4
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
6
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
7
Lebanon News
13:14
Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice
Lebanon News
13:14
Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice
8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More