Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades

World
2023-06-02 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Spain&#39;s Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades

An investigation by the Spanish Catholic Church into child sexual abuse by members of the clergy and non-clerical staff has so far identified 728 alleged abusers and 927 victims since the 1940s, according to its first report.

"We acknowledge the harm caused," said Jose Gabriel Vera, the spokesman for the Spanish Bishops' Conference. "We want to help all victims...to accompany them in their healing."

The issue came under a spotlight in Spain in 2021 after El Pais newspaper reported more than 1,200 alleged cases, years after sexual abuse scandals had rocked the Church in countries such as the US, Ireland and France.

Several inquiries have been launched, including one led by the country's ombudsman, and the Church's own internal investigation.

"We want to know what went wrong in the selection of candidates for the priesthood, what went wrong during their training...what has led a person who decided to give himself to God, to give himself to sexual abuse," Vera said.

The report, which compiled victims' testimonies and is not a proof of guilt or innocence, said more than 99% of the alleged perpetrators were male and that half of the abusers were clerics. Most of the recorded cases happened in the 1960s-1980s.

According to the victims - most of them male - more than 63% of the alleged abusers have died.

Last year, the office of Spain's national prosecutor wrote in a letter to the ombudsman that the Church's internal investigation was "partial" and "of little use."

 
 

World

Spain

Catholic

Church

Find

Hundreds

Alleged

Child

Abusers

Decades

LBCI Next
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Church tower reemerges from parched reservoir in drought-hit Spain

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Hong Kong's Catholic bishop to visit Beijing in first trip in decades

LBCI
Middle East
12:16

Tunisia's financial crisis leaves the sick struggling to find medicine

LBCI
World
2023-06-01

Modi's chip making plan flounders as firms struggle to find tech partners

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:55

New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025

LBCI
World
10:00

NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

LBCI
World
09:51

German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-10

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:35

93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More