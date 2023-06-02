Kenya central bank says digital currency not a 'compelling priority'

World
2023-06-02 | 06:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kenya central bank says digital currency not a &#39;compelling priority&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kenya central bank says digital currency not a 'compelling priority'

Kenya's central bank does not consider the issuance of a digital currency a "compelling priority" but it will continue monitoring developments in the area to help future decisions on issuance, it said on Friday.

The bank invited views from the public on the potential introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in February last year, in a shift from its original opposition to crypto assets, but it has decided not to issue any.

"On the global stage, the allure of CBDCs is fading," the bank said in a statement. "Implementation of a CBDC in Kenya may not be a compelling priority in the short to medium term."

Central banks that had rushed to issue the currencies were now facing challenges that are hampering implementation, it said, adding that other problems have also arisen.

"Recent instability in the global crypto assets market has amplified concerns and the need for a careful review of the innovation and technology risks," the bank said.

Kenya could lean on existing technologies to address any problems in payments, it added.

The East African nation is renowned for the wide usage of mobile money payments.

Safaricom's (SCOM.NR) M-Pesa platform, which was launched in 2007 and dominates mobile payments, has developed from a money transfer service to a full-fledged financial services provider of payments, savings, insurance and micro-loans. The platform has more than 30 million active users in a population of almost 48 million.

Nigeria became the first African country to launch a digital currency in 2021.

Reuters
 

World

Kenya

Central Bank

Digital

Currency

Developments

LBCI Next
Fed's new projections may fill the void on interest rate guidance
Casey DeSantis emerges as pivotal figure on 2024 campaign trail
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

China’s central bank digital currency takes a bigger place on WeChat’s platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-24

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Chinese digital currency stocks surge amid new efforts to promote e-CNY

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Kenya central bank governor sees economic growth at 5.8% for 2023

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:55

New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025

LBCI
World
10:00

NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

LBCI
World
09:51

German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-10

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:35

93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More