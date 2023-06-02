Kremlin says Europe knows risks of Ukraine joining NATO, but U.S. calls the tunes

World
2023-06-02 | 07:54
High views
World
Kremlin says Europe knows risks of Ukraine joining NATO, but U.S. calls the tunes
Kremlin says Europe knows risks of Ukraine joining NATO, but U.S. calls the tunes

Many European countries are aware of the problems that would arise if Ukraine were to join NATO but it is the United States that "calls the tunes" for the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Asked at a regular news briefing about Ukraine's push to join the Western military alliance, Peskov said Kyiv's NATO ambitions underscored its unwillingness to resolve problems at the negotiating table.

Peskov added that Ukrainian membership of NATO would cause problems for many years to come and that Russia would protect its own security and interests.

Reuters
 

World

Europe

Ukraine

NATO

United States

Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov

