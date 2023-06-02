BRICS meet with 'friends' seeking closer ties amid push to expand bloc

World
2023-06-02 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BRICS meet with &#39;friends&#39; seeking closer ties amid push to expand bloc
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
BRICS meet with 'friends' seeking closer ties amid push to expand bloc

Senior officials from over a dozen countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran were in talks on closer links with the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies on Friday as it met to deepen ties and position itself as a counterweight to the West.

BRICS, which now consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is considering expanding its membership, and a growing number of countries, mostly from the global South, have expressed interest in joining.
 
Once viewed as a loose association of disparate emerging economies, BRICS has in recent years taken more concrete shape, driven initially by China and, since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, with added impetus from Russia.

In remarks opening Friday's discussions, host South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor spoke of the bloc as a champion of the developing world, which she said was abandoned by wealthy states and global institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The world has faltered in cooperation. Developed countries have never met their commitments to the developing world and are trying to shift all responsibility to the global South," Pandor said.
 
Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon, and Kazakhstan all sent representatives to Cape Town for so-called "Friends of BRICS" talks, an official programme showed.

Egypt, Argentina, Bangladesh, Guinea-Bissau and Indonesia were participating virtually.

BRICS heavyweight China said last year it wanted the bloc to launch a process to admit new members. And other members have pointed to countries they would like to see join the club.

However, officials said on Thursday there was still work to be done and appeared mindful of the need to proceed carefully.

"BRICS is a history of success," Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said. "The group is also a brand and an asset, so we have to take care of it."

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Thursday's talks had included deliberations on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of what an expanded BRICS bloc would look like.
 
"This is still work in progress," he added.

India's foreign ministry has previously emphasised the need for a common policy for such an expansion, rather than the consideration of candidacies on an individual basis.

South Africa's Pandor said the foreign ministers were aiming to complete work on a framework for admitting new members before BRICS leaders meet at a summit in Johannesburg in August.

Preparations for that summit are going forward under a cloud of controversy due to the possible attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the target of a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

As an ICC member, South Africa would face pressure to arrest Putin were he to travel to the summit.

Pretoria has said it is still considering its legal options for hosting the Russian president.
 

World

Brazil

Russia

India

China

South Africa

Iran

Saudi Arabia

BRICS

Seeking

Closer

Ties

LBCI Next
'Path is open' for Ukraine to join NATO -British defense minister
Kremlin says Europe knows risks of Ukraine joining NATO, but U.S. calls the tunes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30

Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Jilin Jinguan electric to build road between Iran and Russia for new energy facilities

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Australia, India to seek closer economic ties, critical minerals cooperation

LBCI
World
2023-05-05

China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:55

New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025

LBCI
World
10:00

NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

LBCI
World
09:51

German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-10

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:35

93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More