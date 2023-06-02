News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
World
2023-06-02 | 10:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
A senior NATO official on Friday urged Beijing to be more open about its accelerating nuclear weapons build-up, saying that as a global power, China had a responsibility to improve transparency.
Angus Lapsley, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Assistant Secretary General for Defense Policy and Planning, told the Shangri-La regional security conference in Singapore that NATO was willing to talk to China on the issue.
"As a global power it has a global responsibility to be more transparent," Lapsley said, adding that the scale and pace of the Chinese build-up was "really striking".
Lapsley said that NATO, with nuclear-armed members the United States, France and Britain, did not want to interfere in the region but wanted to engage, noting that China had a right to modernize and expand its arsenals.
"NATO is open to dialogue, but it can't substitute dialogue between the US and China," he said.
Lapsley noted Pentagon reports that China's arsenal is growing in size and sophistication, and US officials have called for greater dialogue with China.
The Pentagon's annual China report, released in November 2022, noted that Beijing's nuclear program had gathered pace and now has more than 400 operational nuclear warheads - a figure still far below US and Russian stockpiles.
By 2035 - when China is aiming for its military to be fully modernized - China will likely possess a 1,500 nuclear warhead stockpile and an advanced array of missiles, the Pentagon says.
Although China was not represented on the panel, officers from the People's Liberation Army in the audience questioned recent moves by the US and its allies to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and enhance South Korea's protection.
One said estimates of its longer-term build-up were "imagination".
A nuclear power since the early 1960s, China for decades maintained a small number of nuclear warheads and missiles as a deterrent under a "no first use" pledge that remains its official policy despite Beijing's broader military modernization under President Xi Jinping.
In a keynote speech of the three-day forum's opening night, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the ultimate goal of nuclear disarmament remained an important cause.
"The citizens of this region have shown an unflinching commitment to preventing the spread of these destructive, inhumane and indiscriminate weapons," he said.
Reuters
World
NATO
Official
Call
Transparency
Nuclear
Weapons
Next
US seeking explosives in Japan for Ukraine artillery shells
Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:54
Kremlin says Europe knows risks of Ukraine joining NATO, but U.S. calls the tunes
World
07:54
Kremlin says Europe knows risks of Ukraine joining NATO, but U.S. calls the tunes
0
World
2023-05-29
Belarus's Lukashenko says there can be 'nuclear weapons for everyone'
World
2023-05-29
Belarus's Lukashenko says there can be 'nuclear weapons for everyone'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-14
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
Lebanon News
2023-05-14
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:38
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed
World
14:38
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed
0
World
14:22
Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030
World
14:22
Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030
0
World
14:17
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
World
14:17
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
0
World
14:11
Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post
World
14:11
Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
0
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
4
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
7
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More