New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury

World
2023-06-02 | 11:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New US sanctions target Iran&#39;s Internet censorship -US Treasury
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
New US sanctions target Iran's Internet censorship -US Treasury

The United States issued fresh Iran-related sanctions on Friday targeting technology company Arvan Cloud, two employees and an affiliated company for their roles in helping Tehran censor the Internet in the country, the Treasury Department said.

Arvan Cloud has a close relationship with Iran's intelligence services and its executives have ties to senior Iranian government officials, the department said.

"The Iranian government has regularly used Internet restrictions and the throttling of Internet speeds to suppress dissent, surveil and punish Iranians for exercising their freedom of expression and assembly both online and offline," the statement said.

The individuals targeted are Pouya Pirhosseinloo and Farhad Fatemi, co-founders of Arvan Cloud, the Treasury said.

The sanctions also targeted ArvanCloud Global Technologies L.L.C., an affiliate based in the United Arab Emirates.

 
 

World

Middle East

New

US

Sanctions

Target

Iran

Internet

Censorship

Treasury

LBCI Next
US seeking explosives in Japan for Ukraine artillery shells
Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-19

UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-14

G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

US targets 'shadow banking' network helping Iran evade sanctions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:38

Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed

LBCI
World
14:22

Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030

LBCI
World
14:17

Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections

LBCI
World
14:11

Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:00

NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:35

93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More