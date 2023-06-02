Nova Scotia: Why are wildfires raging in Canada's eastern province?

World
2023-06-02 | 13:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nova Scotia: Why are wildfires raging in Canada&#39;s eastern province?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Nova Scotia: Why are wildfires raging in Canada's eastern province?

Wildfires are common in Canada's western provinces, but this year the eastern province of Nova Scotia is reeling from its worst-ever wildfire season, forcing the federal government to send in the military on Thursday.

The Atlantic province has had nearly 200 wildfires so far this year that have burned more than 19,000 hectares and displaced more than 25,000 people. In 2022, there were just 152 fires that burned 3,390 hectares.

Across Canada, some 2.7 million hectares have been scorched so far this year, equal to more than five million football fields, federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told reporters on Thursday.

Situated on Canada's eastern seaboard, Nova Scotia's climate is heavily influenced by the North Atlantic Ocean, which brings higher humidity and more moderate temperatures than many other parts of the country. Fires are not unusual but tend to be much smaller than those in the west.

The region is covered by what is known as the 'Acadian Forest', which contains plenty of broad-leaf trees like sugar maples mixed with evergreens such as conifers. Broadleaf trees are less flammable than evergreens because their branches and leaves are further from the ground, and their leaves hold more moisture.

The Acadian forest is much less prone to large wildfires than forests in western Canada.

Atlantic Canada received low snowfall this winter, followed by an exceptionally dry spring. Nova Scotia's capital Halifax received just 120 millimeters of rain between March and May, roughly a third of the average, according to Weather Network meteorologist Michael Carter.

A scorching late May heat-wave pushed temperatures in Halifax to 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday, around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Most of the wildfires are believed to be accidentally caused by human activity.

Ellen Whitman, a research scientist with the Canadian Forest Service, said there is also speculation that trees felled during Hurricane Fiona, which hit Atlantic Canada in September 2022, or killed by an infestation of forest pests may be providing more fuel than usual for wildfires, but that theory requires further investigation.

Whitman said it is difficult to determine the impact of climate change on a single fire season, but Atlantic Canada has been much hotter than usual and scientists expect temperatures in the region to continue to rise in coming years.

For coastal regions climate change is expected to bring more rain, which should reduce the risk of wildfires, but a warmer atmosphere is more efficient at pulling moisture out of soils, a factor that increases fire risk.

Widespread spring fires across the whole of Canada are also unusual, and research shows fire seasons across North America are getting longer.

Weather forecasts show a period of cooler, wetter air is moving into Atlantic Canada on Friday, providing much-needed relief. The Weather Network's longer-term forecast expects Nova Scotia temperatures to be slightly warmer than normal for the rest of the summer.

If wildfires do persist the business impact is expected to be limited as the region does not have any onshore oil and gas operations, unlike western Canada.





Reuters
 

World

Nova Scotia

Wildfires

Raging

Canada

Eastern

Province

LBCI Next
US seeking explosives in Japan for Ukraine artillery shells
Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

Raging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

Smoke from Canada wildfires prompts air quality alerts in Colorado, Montana

LBCI
World
2023-05-13

Canada's Alberta braces for more wildfires as volatile weather worsens

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Canada's B.C. province sets high emissions bar for new LNG projects

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:38

Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed

LBCI
World
14:22

Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030

LBCI
World
14:17

Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections

LBCI
World
14:11

Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:00

NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:35

93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More