Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections

World
2023-06-02 | 14:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections

Greek conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, just weeks before a second round of national elections, he said in a video message.

"I tested positive today and therefore I will stay at home for a few days," Mitsotakis said in a video post on Instagram adding that he had cancelled a trip to Northern Greece.

Mitsotaki's New Democracy Party won national elections in May with 40.1% of the vote, but fell short of an outright majority. The parties that came second and third refused to join a coalition, leading to a second vote to be held on June 25.

 
 
 

World

Greek

Conservative

Leader

COVID

Elections

Greece

LBCI Next
South Korea slaps sanctions on North's hacking group after failed satellite launch
US seeking explosives in Japan for Ukraine artillery shells
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Greek party leaders to meet for coalition talks, open way for new elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:38

Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed

LBCI
World
14:22

Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030

LBCI
World
14:11

Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post

LBCI
World
14:02

Argentina doubles China currency swap access to $10 bln

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority

LBCI
Middle East
14:28

Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

Meta content review partner Sama told by court to pay moderators

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:35

93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More