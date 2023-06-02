News
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
World
2023-06-02 | 14:17
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
Greek conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, just weeks before a second round of national elections, he said in a video message.
"I tested positive today and therefore I will stay at home for a few days," Mitsotakis said in a video post on Instagram adding that he had cancelled a trip to Northern Greece.
Mitsotaki's New Democracy Party won national elections in May with 40.1% of the vote, but fell short of an outright majority. The parties that came second and third refused to join a coalition, leading to a second vote to be held on June 25.
Reuters
World
Greek
Conservative
Leader
COVID
Elections
Greece
World
2023-05-24
Greek party leaders to meet for coalition talks, open way for new elections
World
2023-05-24
Greek party leaders to meet for coalition talks, open way for new elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
0
World
2023-05-22
Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority
World
2023-05-22
Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
0
World
14:38
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed
World
14:38
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed
0
World
14:22
Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030
World
14:22
Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030
0
World
14:11
Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post
World
14:11
Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post
0
World
14:02
Argentina doubles China currency swap access to $10 bln
World
14:02
Argentina doubles China currency swap access to $10 bln
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
0
World
2023-05-22
Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority
World
2023-05-22
Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority
0
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
0
Variety
2023-05-11
Meta content review partner Sama told by court to pay moderators
Variety
2023-05-11
Meta content review partner Sama told by court to pay moderators
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration's consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
4
Lebanon News
08:32
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
5
Lebanon News
10:24
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
7
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
