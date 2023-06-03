News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China objects to NATO labeling it a "threat" – embassy
World
2023-06-03 | 02:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China objects to NATO labeling it a "threat" – embassy
China "strongly opposes" NATO repeatedly labeling it a threat, China's embassy to Norway said on Saturday, referring to remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a recent visit to the Scandinavian country.
"China urges NATO to stop stirring up regional conflicts and creating divisions and unrest," the embassy said in a statement.
Stoltenberg had accused China of threatening neighboring countries and suppressing countries that do not comply with it, according to the embassy release.
"NATO claims to be a regional and defensive organization, but certain members of NATO constantly extend beyond traditional defense regions, frequently establishing close military contacts with countries in the Asia-Pacific, which results in escalating tensions," it said.
"It is clear to the international community who the real threat to regional and global peace is."
Reuters
World
China
Object
NATO
Label
Threat
Embassy
Next
Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive
UN Security Council urges Sudan factions to cease hostilities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-26
Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator
World
2023-05-26
Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator
0
World
2023-05-24
China says NATO's plan for Japan office not welcomed in Asia-Pacific
World
2023-05-24
China says NATO's plan for Japan office not welcomed in Asia-Pacific
0
World
2023-05-05
China's aircraft carriers play 'theatrical' role but pose little threat yet
World
2023-05-05
China's aircraft carriers play 'theatrical' role but pose little threat yet
0
World
2023-04-28
Japan ocean policy vows tougher security amid China threat
World
2023-04-28
Japan ocean policy vows tougher security amid China threat
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:03
OPEC+ begins meetings that may agree further output cuts
World
13:03
OPEC+ begins meetings that may agree further output cuts
0
World
08:47
Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris
World
08:47
Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris
0
World
07:09
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August
World
07:09
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August
0
World
07:04
DeSantis chooses his words carefully in escalating war with Trump
World
07:04
DeSantis chooses his words carefully in escalating war with Trump
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-25
Montenegro court overturns Terraform founder Do Kwon’s bail
Variety
2023-05-25
Montenegro court overturns Terraform founder Do Kwon’s bail
0
World
05:56
Japan's growing military strength not a threat – minister
World
05:56
Japan's growing military strength not a threat – minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
0
World
08:47
Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris
World
08:47
Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
2
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
5
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
8
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More