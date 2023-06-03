Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

World
2023-06-03 | 03:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine is ready to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Saturday.

"We strongly believe that we will succeed,” Zelenskiy told the Wall Street Journal.

"I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready."

Kyiv hopes a counteroffensive to reclaim territory will change the dynamics of the war that has raged since Russia invaded its smaller neighbor 15 months ago.

Zelenskiy said last month Ukraine needed to wait for more Western armored vehicles arrived before launching the counteroffensive. He has been on a diplomatic push to maintain Western support, seeking more military aid and weapons, which is key for Ukraine to succeed in its plans.

Russia holds swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east, south and southeast.

A long spell of dry weather in some parts of Ukraine has driven anticipation that the counteroffensive might be imminent. Over the past several weeks Ukraine has increased it strikes on Russian ammunition depots and logistical routes.

On Saturday Ukraine's military said in a daily report that Mariinka in the Donetsk region in the east was the focus of fighting. Ukrainian forces repelled all 14 Russian troops' attacks there, the report said.




Reuters
 

World

Zelenskiy

Ukraine

Ready

Launch

Counteroffensive

Russia

Occupied

War

Invasion

LBCI Next
Heavy rains continue to hit Japan, suspending some trains
China objects to NATO labeling it a "threat" – embassy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-13

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

Armenia is not Russia's ally in Ukraine war, says PM Pashinyan

LBCI
World
2023-05-26

Russia's Medvedev: Ukraine conflict may last for decades, no talks with Zelenskiy

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Iran: Why support Russia and terror?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:03

OPEC+ begins meetings that may agree further output cuts

LBCI
World
08:47

Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris

LBCI
World
07:09

Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August

LBCI
World
07:04

DeSantis chooses his words carefully in escalating war with Trump

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-28

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
05:00

Iran says to form naval alliance with Gulf States to ensure regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:46

Nabil Fahed to LBCI: Consumer goods prices decreased due to currency depreciation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More