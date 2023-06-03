US, Canadian navies stage rare joint mission through Taiwan Strait

World
2023-06-03 | 05:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US, Canadian navies stage rare joint mission through Taiwan Strait
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US, Canadian navies stage rare joint mission through Taiwan Strait

A US and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the US Navy said, in a rare joint mission in the sensitive waterway at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canada's HMCS Montreal conducted a "routine" transit of the strait "through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and over flight apply in accordance with international law."

"Chung-Hoon and Montreal's bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said in a statement.

While US warships transit the strait around once a month, it is unusual for them to do so with those of other US allies.

The mission took place as the US and Chinese defense chiefs were attending a major regional security summit in Singapore.

At that event, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin rebuked China for refusing to hold military talks, leaving the superpowers deadlocked over Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

There was no immediate response to the sailing from China's military, which routinely denounces them as a US effort to stir up tensions.

The last such publicly revealed US-Canadian mission in the narrow strait took place in September.

China has been ramping up military and political pressure in an attempt to force Taiwan to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims, which the government in Taipei strongly rejects.




Reuters
 

World

US

Canada

Navies

Stage

Rare

Joint

Mission

Taiwan

Strait

LBCI Next
Japan's growing military strength not a threat – minister
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Peru's Maca region – USGS
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting

LBCI
World
2023-06-01

Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links

LBCI
World
2023-06-01

Taiwan, US to sign first deal under new trade framework

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:03

OPEC+ begins meetings that may agree further output cuts

LBCI
World
08:47

Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris

LBCI
World
07:09

Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August

LBCI
World
07:04

DeSantis chooses his words carefully in escalating war with Trump

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-28

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
05:00

Iran says to form naval alliance with Gulf States to ensure regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:46

Nabil Fahed to LBCI: Consumer goods prices decreased due to currency depreciation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More