Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris

World
2023-06-03 | 08:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Senegal&#39;s protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris

Streets filled with rubble and ransacked shops greeted residents of some Dakar neighborhoods on Saturday - fallout from clashes between anti-government protesters and police that have gripped Senegal in recent days.

Most of the capital appeared quiet on Saturday, but tensions were running high after two days of violent unrest in several cities that has killed at least ten people, wreaked untold damage, and alarmed Senegal's neighbors and allies.
Angry over the sentencing on Thursday of populist opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, crowds have taken to the streets, starting fires and throwing rocks at security forces as they heed his party's call to stand up to the authorities.

Mobs smashed windows and looted at least two gas station shops overnight in Dakar's Ouakam and Ngor districts, while an Auchan supermarket in densely populated Grand Yoff was torched and ransacked. Rubble littered the roads that were scarred black by fires.

"The police couldn't do anything, there were too many of them. The police had to leave after several attempts to control the crowd with tear-gas grenades", said resident Khadija by the Auchan whose interior was gutted and strewn with broken shelves, mud and trash.
The government has enlisted the army to back up the many riot police still stationed around the city. Over a dozen soldiers guarded the trashed gas station in Ouakam on Saturday, as some shop owners tentatively opened their doors, although streets were unusually empty.

Abdou Ndiaye, the owner of a nearby corner shop said he had closed early the two previous days and opened late on Saturday, fearful of the unrest that he said was the worst he'd seen in the area in his 15 years of business.

"We are so scared because you don't know when the crowds will come, and when they come they take ... your goods, they are thieves," he said in his storeroom that was stacked with sacks of food and household items.

"There are people who demonstrate but there are others who do whatever they want."

The unrest is the latest in a string of protests in Senegal, long considered one of West Africa's most stable democracies. They are triggered by anger over court cases against Sonko that could prevent him from running in elections next year. He denies wrongdoing and says they are politically motivated. The authorities deny this.
The opposition is also concerned that President Macky Sall will try to bypass the two-term limit and run again in February elections.
 
 
 
 
 
 

World

Senegal

Protest

LBCI Next
OPEC+ begins meetings that may agree further output cuts
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:38

Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed

LBCI
Sports
2023-06-01

Brazil protests to FIFA over racism against under-20 player

LBCI
World
2023-06-01

Some Amazon employees walk out in Seattle to protest climate, office policies

LBCI
World
2023-05-30

NATO soldiers injured in Kosovo clashes with Serb protesters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:03

OPEC+ begins meetings that may agree further output cuts

LBCI
World
07:09

Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August

LBCI
World
07:04

DeSantis chooses his words carefully in escalating war with Trump

LBCI
World
06:52

French Minister Dussopt says 'not exhausted, nor weakened' by favoritism charge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Pricing goods in dollars is a step towards stability and transparency

LBCI
Middle East
14:28

Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-28

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
05:00

Iran says to form naval alliance with Gulf States to ensure regional stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More