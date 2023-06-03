News
Greek police find 3.2 million euros of cocaine in banana containers
World
2023-06-03 | 13:58
Greek police find 3.2 million euros of cocaine in banana containers
Police in northern Greece have seized dozens of packages of cocaine stashed in containers laden with bananas that had been shipped from Latin America, they said on Saturday.
Police seized two suspect containers at the port of Piraeus and, after taking them to the port of Thessaloniki, found 100 "bricks" of concealed cocaine, weighing 161 kilos.
The drugs, which would have been distributed across Greece and other European countries, are estimated to be worth about 3.2 million euros, police said.
The consignment was found as part of an investigation Greece launched last month with North Macedonia authorities and the U.S. anti-drug agency, following the seizure of about 100 kilos of cocaine also hidden in banana containers at a warehouse in Thessaloniki. Some 14 people have been arrested in that case.
Reuters
World
Greece
Police
Cocaine
