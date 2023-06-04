Russia's air attack repelled on approach to Kyiv, Ukraine says

World
2023-06-04 | 00:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s air attack repelled on approach to Kyiv, Ukraine says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Russia's air attack repelled on approach to Kyiv, Ukraine says

Russia launched a wave of air attacks on Ukraine early on Sunday, with air defence systems repelling all missiles and drones on their approach to Kyiv, the capital's military officials said.

"According to preliminary information, not a single air target reached the capital," Serhiy Popko, the head of the military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

"Air defence destroyed everything that was heading towards the city already at their distant approaches."

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Kyiv since May, chiefly at night, ahead of a long-expected Ukrainian counteroffensive to reclaim territory, in what Ukrainian officials say is an attempt to inflict psychological distress on civilians.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing several blasts in the Kyiv region, but not in the city, from what sounded like air defence systems hitting targets.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts for nearly three hours.

There were unverified Ukrainian social media reports of blasts heard in Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine, near the central city of Kropyvnitskyi and in the northeastern region of Sumy. There was no immediate official information about the reports.

Reuters
 

World

Russia

Air

Attacks

Ukraine

Defense

Missiles

Drones

Kyiv

LBCI Next
World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore
India's worst train crash in decades kills at least 288
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-30

Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-26

Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles, over 20 drones in Russian attacks

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Russia launches heavy air raid on Kyiv, Ukraine says all missiles shot down

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

Russia keeps up missile attacks on Ukraine ahead of expected Kyiv offensive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:35

Saudi foreign ministry calls on Sudan factions to agree new ceasefire

LBCI
World
03:37

Uganda says 54 soldiers killed by al Shabaab in Somalia

LBCI
World
02:41

Ukraine shelling continues in Russia's Belgorod as thousands relocated - governor

LBCI
World
02:12

North Korea denounces UN over satellite, 'gangster-like' US demand

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-30

Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-02

Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese

LBCI
Middle East
08:54

Mikati in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More