Saudi foreign ministry calls on Sudan factions to agree new ceasefire

2023-06-04 | 04:35
Saudi foreign ministry calls on Sudan factions to agree new ceasefire
Saudi foreign ministry calls on Sudan factions to agree new ceasefire

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry and the United States called on Sudan's warring factions to agree to a new ceasefire and make efforts to implement it effectively, the Saudi ministry and the U.S. said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia and the United States are keen to continue talks with the two Sudanese negotiating delegations, they added.

Reuters
 

World

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

United States

Sudan

Ceasefire

Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of 'terrorist' attack at border
Uganda says 54 soldiers killed by al Shabaab in Somalia
