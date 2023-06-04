Polish opposition supporters, seeking change, mark 1989 Solidarity win

World
2023-06-04 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Polish opposition supporters, seeking change, mark 1989 Solidarity win
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Polish opposition supporters, seeking change, mark 1989 Solidarity win

Thousands gathered in Warsaw on Sunday, the 34th anniversary of Poland's first postwar democratic election, for a protest march the liberal opposition has billed as a test of its ability to end nearly eight years of nationalist rule later this year.

Opinion polls show an election due after the summer will be closely fought, with Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine giving a boost to the Law and Justice (PiS) government which has emerged as a leading voice against the Kremlin in Europe.

The opposition has struggled to galvanize support despite widespread criticism at home and abroad of the PiS, which has been accused of eroding the rule of law, turning state media into a government mouthpiece and endorsing homophobia.

The government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki denies subverting any democratic norms and says its aim is to protect traditional Christian values against liberal pressures from the West and to make the economy fairer.

Donald Tusk, head of the Civic Platform grouping and former European Union council chief, welcomed supporters saying that the voice of Poles cannot be silenced. "The first step to victory is to recognize our strength, we're here so that Poland, Europe and the world see our strength," Tusk told the crowds.

"This wave will not be stopped, that giant has woken up, I'm proud that I can be here and say we will win!"

In 1989, the partially free vote on June 4 handed victory to a government led by the Solidarity trade union and triggered a series of events culminating in the fall of the Berlin Wall that November.

On Sunday, hundreds of buses were arriving in Warsaw to bring opposition supporters from across the country. Some said they were motivated by a row over legislation proposed by PiS to weed out undue Russian influence from the country.

The opposition sees the legislation as a government attempt to launch a witch-hunt against political opponents.

In an unexpected turnaround, President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, said on Friday he would propose amendments to the law, which has also drawn criticism from lawyers, as well as the U.S. State Department and European Commission.

The EU's executive said the legislation could effectively ban individuals from holding public office without proper judicial review.

"It's beyond comprehension," said Andrzej Majewski, 48, from Slupca in western Poland who was in Warsaw to join Sunday's protest march.

Reuters 
 

World

Polish

Opposition

Supporters

Solidarity

Win

EU

Europe

LBCI Next
Scores detained in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
OPEC+ meets to debate production quotas, new cut - sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-15

Ukraine hails gains in Bakhmut as Zelenskiy wins more weapons in Europe

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Volkswagen sees growing competition ahead as revenue jumps on Europe, US

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-27

Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

European summit to spur wind energy production in North Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

India ends rescue work as focus turns to cause of worst crash in decades

LBCI
World
08:22

Scores detained in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary

LBCI
World
05:48

OPEC+ meets to debate production quotas, new cut - sources

LBCI
World
05:44

Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of 'terrorist' attack at border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

Chief Twit Elon Musk loses appeal to be able to tweet about Tesla unchecked

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests

LBCI
World
13:58

Greek police find 3.2 million euros of cocaine in banana containers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More