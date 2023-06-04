Saudi to make new voluntary cuts as part of OPEC+ deal - source

Saudi to make new voluntary cuts as part of OPEC+ deal - source

Saudi Arabia will make new voluntary cuts as part of an OPEC+ deal, an OPEC+ source told Reuters on Sunday.

Two other OPEC+ sources said the group is likely to agree a policy roll over until 2023 and make additional cuts in 2024 if new production baselines for members are agreed.
 

