Republican White House hopeful Nikki Haley attacks Trump, DeSantis over Ukraine

World
2023-06-05 | 02:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Republican White House hopeful Nikki Haley attacks Trump, DeSantis over Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Republican White House hopeful Nikki Haley attacks Trump, DeSantis over Ukraine

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, UN ambassador under former President Donald Trump, went after her ex-boss and 2024 rival Ron DeSantis on Sunday over their refusal to say whether they want Ukraine to win its war against Russia.

In recent town hall events, Trump, the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination, said that he wanted the war to end, but that he would help Ukraine and Russia negotiate a settlement.

Florida Governor DeSantis, Trump's nearest rival for the Republican nomination, said recently that he supports a settlement to the war, and that he hopes fighting will end by the time the next president takes the oath of office in January 2025.

Haley, the only woman in the race for the Republican nomination, lambasted DeSantis for saying this year that Ukraine was a "territorial dispute", a comment that drew widespread criticism and that he has since walked back.

"For them to sit there and say that this is a territorial dispute - that's just not the case, or to say that we should stay neutral," Haley told voters in the early nominating state of Iowa during a televised CNN town hall event.

"It's in the best interest of our national security for Ukraine to win," she added.

Ukraine is an issue that divides Republicans, because of an isolationist streak among many of the party's primary voters.

Haley, 51, a former South Carolina governor, declared her White House bid in February but finds herself in a crowded Republican field that will reach double digits this week with the entrance of more contenders, including former Vice President Mike Pence. 

Trump dominates the field among potential Republican primary voters with 49% support. DeSantis is next with 19%. There is a yawning chasm between them and the rest of the field, including Haley; she has just 4% support, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted in May.

Haley and many of her rivals polling in single digits are trying to differentiate themselves from DeSantis, in the hope that he stumbles and they can become the main alternative to Trump.

But some have also begun to criticize Trump himself, after months of shrinking away from attacking the former president out of a fear of alienating his hardcore supporters.

On Sunday she also criticized Trump for congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week after the country was elected to the executive board of the World Health Organization. Trump has also praised the North Korean leader in the past.

"Kim Jong Un is a thug," Haley said. "I don't think we should congratulate dictators."

Trump also took fire from DeSantis and Pence over congratulating Kim, in separate weekend events in Iowa, the state that kicks of the nominating battle next year.



Reuters
 

World

Republican

White House

Hopeful

Nikki Haley

Attacks

Donald Trump

DeSantis

Ukraine

US

LBCI Next
UBS expects to seal Credit Suisse takeover as soon as June 12
US Navy shows Chinese warship's 'unsafe interaction' near Taiwan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-30

Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-26

Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles, over 20 drones in Russian attacks

LBCI
World
2023-05-23

No signs of progress as White House, Republicans end more debt ceiling talks

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

White House, Republican team say no progress in debt ceiling talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:25

Shelling, looting in Sudan's capital as military factions battle for eighth week

LBCI
World
07:15

In mafia drug raids, 25 arrested in Italy, Belgium, Germany

LBCI
World
07:13

Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief

LBCI
World
07:11

Higher wage costs force UK services firms to push up prices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01

Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-23

Mutual vetoes remain the main obstacle in Lebanese presidential elections: Berri

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More