News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
United Nations 'alarmed' by Hong Kong June 4 detentions
World
2023-06-05 | 03:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
United Nations 'alarmed' by Hong Kong June 4 detentions
The United Nations said on Monday it was "alarmed" by detentions in Hong Kong linked to the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, while China said the financial hub was moving from "chaos" to prosperity.
Hong Kong police said they detained 23 people on Sunday for "breaching public peace", and also arrested a 53-year-old woman for "obstructing police officers" on the anniversary of the violent suppression of pro-democracy protests in Beijing in 1989.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Twitter for the release of anyone detained for "exercising freedom of expression and peaceful assembly".
China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Sunday that "today's Hong Kong is moving from chaos to stability and prosperity along the right track of "one country, two systems".
"External forces" including the United States should uphold international law and stop "futile political manipulation" over Hong Kong to contain China, a ministry spokesperson said.
Restrictions on speech and public protests in the administrative region of Hong Kong have stifled what were once mass candlelight vigils marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, leaving cities like Taipei, London, New York and Berlin to keep the memory of June 4 alive.
Hundreds of police conducted stop-and-search operations and deployed armored vehicles near Victoria Park, the previous site of yearly vigils.
Hong Kong activists say such police action is part of a broader campaign by China to crush dissent in the city that was promised continued freedoms for 50 years under a "one country, two systems" model when former colonial ruler Britain handed it back in 1997.
The United States Consulate posted a photograph on Facebook on Sunday of candles lined up in all of its windows. "In memory" it wrote.
The Canadian consulate said on its Facebook that it joined the people of Hong Kong and others around the world in "remembering the violent crackdown against unarmed and peaceful citizens" on June 4, 1989. It said Canada stood with all those "prevented from upholding their rights, including the right to assemble peacefully."
Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK said that all 23 people detained on Sunday for breaching peace and public order offences were not arrested and were later released.
Reuters
World
United Nations
Alarmed
Hong Kong
June 4
Detentions
UN
Next
Computer outage cripples train traffic in the Netherlands
Dollar firm as US rates seen higher for longer; lira slides
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong central banks move to strengthen ties
Middle East
2023-05-30
United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong central banks move to strengthen ties
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
0
Middle East
2023-05-25
Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, later refloated
Middle East
2023-05-25
Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, later refloated
0
Variety
2023-04-27
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Variety
2023-04-27
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:27
Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
World
07:27
Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
0
World
07:25
Shelling, looting in Sudan's capital as military factions battle for eighth week
World
07:25
Shelling, looting in Sudan's capital as military factions battle for eighth week
0
World
07:15
In mafia drug raids, 25 arrested in Italy, Belgium, Germany
World
07:15
In mafia drug raids, 25 arrested in Italy, Belgium, Germany
0
World
07:13
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
World
07:13
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-18
XPeng’s G6 SUV aims to be a premium EV for the masses
Variety
2023-04-18
XPeng’s G6 SUV aims to be a premium EV for the masses
0
Middle East
2023-05-14
Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway
Middle East
2023-05-14
Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway
0
Sports
2023-05-22
Dortmund keep lid on euphoria as Bundesliga title race goes to the wire
Sports
2023-05-22
Dortmund keep lid on euphoria as Bundesliga title race goes to the wire
0
World
2023-04-26
Taiwan drills to focus on piercing blockade, get 'Five Eyes' intelligence link
World
2023-04-26
Taiwan drills to focus on piercing blockade, get 'Five Eyes' intelligence link
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
2
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
4
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
6
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
7
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More