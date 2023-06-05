News
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
World
2023-06-05 | 07:13
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed Gilberto Teodoro as defense minister, the presidential palace said in a statement on Monday.
Teodoro is a former lawmaker in the lower chamber of congress and also served as defense minister under former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. His reappointment comes at a time of increasing tensions in the South China Sea.
Teodoro replaces Carlito Galvez, a former military chief who has held the defense portfolio in an acting capacity since January.
Marcos also appointed Teodoro Herbosa, a medical advisor to the government's COVID-19 task force, as his first health minister.
Reuters
World
Philippine
President
Reappoints
Former
Defense
Minister
Chooses
Health
Chief
