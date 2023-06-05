Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief

World
2023-06-05 | 07:13
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
0min
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed Gilberto Teodoro as defense minister, the presidential palace said in a statement on Monday.

Teodoro is a former lawmaker in the lower chamber of congress and also served as defense minister under former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. His reappointment comes at a time of increasing tensions in the South China Sea.

Teodoro replaces Carlito Galvez, a former military chief who has held the defense portfolio in an acting capacity since January.

Marcos also appointed Teodoro Herbosa, a medical advisor to the government's COVID-19 task force, as his first health minister.
 

