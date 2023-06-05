Ukraine retakes part of village near Bakhmut, head of Russia's Wagner says

World
2023-06-05 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine retakes part of village near Bakhmut, head of Russia&#39;s Wagner says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine retakes part of village near Bakhmut, head of Russia's Wagner says

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken part of the village of Berkhivka, north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, calling it a "disgrace".

Prigozhin's private Wagner militia captured Bakhmut last month after the longest battle of the war and handed its positions there to regular Russian troops.

Ukrainian forces have continued to attack areas north and south of the city including Berkhivka, whose seizure Wagner had claimed on Feb. 24. The village lies about 3 km (1.9 miles) northwest of Bakhmut.

"Now part of the settlement of Berkhivka has already been lost, the troops are quietly running away. Disgrace!" Prigozhin said in an audio message published by his press service.

Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed governor of the Donetsk region, which includes Bakhmut, told Russian state television the situation on the city's flanks was "under control" but "very difficult".

Prigozhin urged Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov, to come to the front to rally the troops.

"Come on, you can do it!" he said in his message. "And if you can't, you'll die heroes."

Prigozhin has waged a public feud with Shoigu and Gerasimov for months, frequently accusing them of failing to provide sufficient ammunition and support for Wagner in the field, and so causing it to suffer needlessly heavy losses.

Reuters
 

World

Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Ukraine

Forces

Berkhivka

Bakhmut

LBCI Next
Kremlin: fake Putin address broadcast on Russian radio stations after 'hack'
Tennessee AG probes asset managers over climate change policies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-18

Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts 're-energised' Bakhmut assault

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:39

Cancer vaccines poised to unlock 'new treatment paradigm' with Merck/Moderna data

LBCI
World
09:37

Bangladesh to see more power cuts as demand soars - minister

LBCI
World
08:17

Kremlin: fake Putin address broadcast on Russian radio stations after 'hack'

LBCI
World
07:27

Tennessee AG probes asset managers over climate change policies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Gemayel signs petition to form an international fact-finding committee into the Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-18

US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Middle East
07:30

Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More