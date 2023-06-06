News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chinese ships leave Vietnam waters after Hanoi protest
World
2023-06-06 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Chinese ships leave Vietnam waters after Hanoi protest
A Chinese research ship and its escort, which operated for nearly a month in Vietnam's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea and prompted a rare protest from Hanoi, left those waters late on Monday.
Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 began sailing in Vietnam's EEZ on May 7, at times flanked by a dozen ships, regularly crossing gas and oil fields operated by Russian companies, according to vessel-tracking data.
The Chinese vessel and its entourage of more than half a dozen ships began their journey back to China's Hainan island, leaving Vietnam's EEZ around midnight, the data showed.
Asked about the movements of the ships, China's foreign ministry did not comment about the return to Hainan.
"It is legitimate and legal for Chinese research vessels to carry out normal research activities in waters under its jurisdiction, and there is no such issue about entering the exclusive economic zones of other countries," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.
Vietnam's foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
Under international law, ships are allowed to sail through foreign EEZs, but unauthorized surveys are not permitted and China's operations in the South China Sea have long been problematic for countries in the region, as Beijing claims most of the energy-rich sea, including foreign EEZs.
In a rare public protest on May 25, Vietnam's government urged the Chinese research ship and its escort to leave the country's EEZ after a visit to Hanoi by senior Russian official Dmitry Medvedev.
The incident comes amid what Washington has described as "growing aggressiveness" from Beijing, following close encounters between U.S. and Chinese ships and jets in the area. Senior U.S. and Chinese officials held talks in Beijing on Monday that both parties called constructive.
At 0300 GMT on Tuesday, the Chinese research ship was seen approaching Hainan, said Ray Powell, who leads Stanford University's Project Myoushu on the South China Sea.
Vietnam's fisheries surveillance ships turned back after the Chinese vessel and its escort left Vietnam's EEZ around midnight Vietnam time, Powell added.
Vietnam-based researcher Van Pham, who heads independent non-profit South China Sea Chronicle Initiative (SCSCI), confirmed the ships had left Vietnam's EEZ but warned that Hainan was not the research ship's home port, and after a break there it could resume activities in the South China Sea.
Reuters
World
Chinese
Research
Ship
Leaves
Vietnam
Water
After
Hanoi
Protest
Next
Harry in UK court to give evidence against tabloid publisher
US sues Binance and founder Zhao over 'web of deception'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-26
Chinese ships ignore Vietnam demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields
World
2023-05-26
Chinese ships ignore Vietnam demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields
0
World
2023-05-25
Vietnam demands Chinese ship leave its exclusive economic zone
World
2023-05-25
Vietnam demands Chinese ship leave its exclusive economic zone
0
World
2023-04-11
Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end
World
2023-04-11
Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end
0
World
2023-04-11
Chinese aircraft, ships remain around Taiwan after drills end
World
2023-04-11
Chinese aircraft, ships remain around Taiwan after drills end
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:57
Bombing of herders highlights pattern of deadly aerial assaults by the Nigerian military
World
07:57
Bombing of herders highlights pattern of deadly aerial assaults by the Nigerian military
0
World
07:54
France's last surviving D-Day commando joins beach landing anniversary
World
07:54
France's last surviving D-Day commando joins beach landing anniversary
0
World
07:46
UK government challenge to COVID inquiry to be heard around end-June - lawyer
World
07:46
UK government challenge to COVID inquiry to be heard around end-June - lawyer
0
World
07:08
Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54 percent
World
07:08
Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54 percent
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-06-05
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
Middle East
2023-06-05
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
0
Variety
2023-05-09
Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success
Variety
2023-05-09
Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-29
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-29
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
4
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
6
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
7
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
8
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More