News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK government challenge to COVID inquiry to be heard around end-June - lawyer
World
2023-06-06 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK government challenge to COVID inquiry to be heard around end-June - lawyer
The British government's legal challenge to the COVID-19 public inquiry will likely be heard on June 30 or shortly afterwards, the counsel to the inquiry said on Tuesday.
The government has refused to hand over internal WhatsApp messages it has described as "unambiguously irrelevant" to the inquiry, and has sought a judicial review at London's High Court against the demand.
Lead Counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith said the High Court had ordered that the challenge will be heard as a "rolled up" hearing, an expedited process where the court determines the application to grant permission for a judicial review and the full legal challenge at the same time.
"The rolled up application is likely to be heard on the 30th of June or very shortly thereafter," Keith said at a preliminary hearing.
A judicial review is a legal challenge to the lawfulness of a decision by a public body, including a public inquiry.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson had ordered the inquiry to look into the preparedness of the country as well as the public health and economic response after Britain recorded one of the world's highest total number of deaths from COVID.
With a national election expected next year, the detailed examination of decision-making could create political headaches for current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was finance minister during the pandemic.
Johnson has offered to hand over his WhatsApp messages to the inquiry directly, rather than through the government, which has withheld some messages and has redacted others.
Keith said that the inquiry had liaised with Johnson over the inspection of his unredacted messages.
"We expect to begin that inspection this week," he said, adding they were seeking similar inspections of Johnson's diaries and notebooks once the government returned them to him.
"We will shortly gain access to all the material on an unredacted basis."
Reuters
World
UK
Government
Challenge
COVID
Inquiry
Heard
Around
End
June
Lawyer
Next
France's last surviving D-Day commando joins beach landing anniversary
Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54 percent
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-11
Norway government raises spending by $5.3 bln due inflation, Ukraine
World
2023-05-11
Norway government raises spending by $5.3 bln due inflation, Ukraine
0
World
2023-03-17
Slovak government to send MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM
World
2023-03-17
Slovak government to send MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM
0
World
02:51
UK consumers slow spending in May as rising food costs bite
World
02:51
UK consumers slow spending in May as rising food costs bite
0
World
2023-06-03
Indonesia proposes demilitarized zone, UN referendum for Ukraine peace plan
World
2023-06-03
Indonesia proposes demilitarized zone, UN referendum for Ukraine peace plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:57
Bombing of herders highlights pattern of deadly aerial assaults by the Nigerian military
World
07:57
Bombing of herders highlights pattern of deadly aerial assaults by the Nigerian military
0
World
07:54
France's last surviving D-Day commando joins beach landing anniversary
World
07:54
France's last surviving D-Day commando joins beach landing anniversary
0
World
07:08
Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54 percent
World
07:08
Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54 percent
0
World
07:06
Germany's Scholz: Biden has good chance of re-election
World
07:06
Germany's Scholz: Biden has good chance of re-election
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
0
Middle East
2023-06-05
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
Middle East
2023-06-05
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
0
Variety
2023-05-09
Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success
Variety
2023-05-09
Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
4
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
6
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
7
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
8
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More