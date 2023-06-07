Russia says West trying to confuse the world over Nord Stream culprits

World
2023-06-07 | 02:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia says West trying to confuse the world over Nord Stream culprits
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russia says West trying to confuse the world over Nord Stream culprits

The Russian embassy in the United States said on Wednesday that a report the United States knew of a Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines was part of a coordinated Western attempt to confuse the world over the truth.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing leaked information posted online that the CIA learned last June, through a European spy agency, that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to blow up the Russia-to-Germany project.
 
"The coordinated campaign of the West, led by the United States, to confuse the international community is sewn with white threads," Russian diplomat Andrey Ledenev was quoted as saying in a post on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel.

"The reason for the proliferating theories and versions, supported by the notorious 'confidential' data of the local intelligence community, is simple to the point of banality."

Several underwater explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines that link Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea in September 2022.
 
The blasts occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. Both countries said the explosions were deliberate, but have yet to determine who was responsible. Those countries and Germany are investigating.

The Kremlin said in February that the world should know the truth about who sabotaged the pipelines and that those responsible should be punished after an investigative journalist said U.S. divers blew them up at the behest of the White House.

Russia has repeatedly said the West was behind the blasts affecting the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last September - multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects that carried Russian gas to Germany.
 

World

Russia

West

Trying

Confuse

World

Nord

Stream

Culprits

LBCI Next
Germany's far-right rides high on anti-immigration, anti-green agenda
China's exports tumble in May as global demand falters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Russia summons Germany, Denmark, Sweden envoys over 'stalled' Nord Stream investigation

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Russia says it will keep calling for Nord Stream probe after UN failure

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

Two long-range drones hit west Russian towns overnight: governor

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-30

Reliance’s JioCinema breaks world record with free cricket streaming

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:22

Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar

LBCI
World
07:58

Sudan military factions battle over weapons and fuel depots

LBCI
World
07:56

Cameroon to start building railway to disputed iron ore project in August

LBCI
World
07:23

U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022

LBCI
Variety
08:06

Google in funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24

Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More