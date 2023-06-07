News
UK's payments regulator lays down new norms to tackle fraud
World
2023-06-07 | 03:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK's payments regulator lays down new norms to tackle fraud
Britain's Payment Systems Regulator on Wednesday confirmed new requirements for banks and payment firms to ensure more victims than ever before of authorised push payment (APP) fraud will get their money back.
The watchdog has set out mandatory reimbursements in cases of APP fraud when consumers or individuals at a business send money under false pretenses to a bank account controlled by fraudsters.
Reuters
